Elche vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga contest

Ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Elche and Real Madrid, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they head to Elche on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, three points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while Elche are 11th, with a strong campaign to date seeing them collect 15 points from 12 matches.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides, as Elche look to secure what would be a shock three points in gameweek 13 of the 2025-26 La Liga season.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 53

Elche wins: 6

Draws: 12

Real Madrid wins: 35

Real Madrid and Elche have locked horns on 53 previous occasions, and it would be fair to say that the former have enjoyed the better of them, boasting 35 wins and only suffering six defeats, while there have also been 12 draws between the two teams currently operating in Spain's top flight.

The last meetings between the two teams came during the 2022-23 La Liga season, with Real Madrid winning 4-0 at Bernabeu and 3-0 at the Estadio Martínez Valero.

Elche actually held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw at Bernabeu in January 2022, while the last draw between the two teams at the Estadio Martinez Valero was a 1-1 in December 2020.

The promoted outfit have not managed to overcome Los Blancos since March 1978, though, recording a 3-1 victory on home soil on that occasion.

All six of Elche's wins over Real Madrid have come at home, while their biggest defeat to the capital giants was an 11-2 reverse back in February 1960.

Ferenc Puskas is actually the all-time leading goalscorer in games between Real Madrid and Elche, scoring 17 times in this fixture during his time in a Los Blancos shirt.

Last 15 meetings (all competitions)

Feb 15, 2023: Real Madrid 4-0 Elche (La Liga)

Oct 19, 2022: Elche 0-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 23, 2022: Real Madrid 2-2 Elche (La Liga)

Jan 20, 2022: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey)

Oct 30, 2021: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 13, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Elche (La Liga)

Dec 30, 2020: Elche 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 22, 2015: Elche 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 23, 2014: Real Madrid 5-1 Elche (La Liga)

Feb 22, 2014: Real Madrid 3-0 Elche (La Liga)

Sep 25, 2013: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jun 17, 1989: Elche 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 01, 1989: Real Madrid 1-1 Elche (Copa del Rey)

Jan 25, 1989: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey)

Jan 07, 1989: Real Madrid 4-2 Elche (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Feb 15, 2023: Real Madrid 4-0 Elche (La Liga)

Oct 19, 2022: Elche 0-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 23, 2022: Real Madrid 2-2 Elche (La Liga)

Oct 30, 2021: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 13, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Elche (La Liga)

Dec 30, 2020: Elche 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 22, 2015: Elche 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 23, 2014: Real Madrid 5-1 Elche (La Liga)

Feb 22, 2014: Real Madrid 3-0 Elche (La Liga)

Sep 25, 2013: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

