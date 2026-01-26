Transfer news and rumours today: Tim Iroegbunam to Lazio, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to Stoke City

By Carter White | 26 Jan 2026 11:55 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 11:55

Everton have reportedly received a £15m bid from Lazio for midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

The 22-year-old has played a heightened role on Merseyside in recent weeks due to the absence of first-choice starters in the middle of the park.

As a result, Iroegbunam has started five of Everton's last six Premier League matches as they hunt down an unlikely European finish.

Overall, the Englishman has made 17 appearances in the top flight for the Toffees this term, providing two assists.

Despite this, according to Football Insider, Iroegbunam could be on his way out of the Hill Dickinson Stadium this month.

The report claims that Italian side Lazio are keen on bolstering their midfield options with the signing of the youngster.

It is stated that the Serie A club have submitted a £15m bid for the services of Iroegbunam, with Everton yet to respond to the proposal.

With Idrissa Gana Gueye returning to the Toffees from the Africa Cup of Nations, Moyes's men may be open to offloading one of their midfield options such as the ex-Aston Villa man.

© Imago / Focus Images

Bournemouth to complete permanent Jimenez transfer?

Moving onto a player who could see his future remain in the Premier League, Alex Jimenez is currently on loan at Bournemouth from AC Milan.

The 20-year-old right-back has impressed in the English top flight this term, starting 15 matches for Andoni Iraola's troops.

As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Jimenez could be set to get his feet even further under the table at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries are supposedly preparing to purchase the Spaniard permanently at the end of the current campaign.

It is believed that the South Coast club would pay a total of £19m for the talents of the Under-21 international.

Nurturing Jimenez through their youth system until 2023, former club Real Madrid are reportedly set to pocket 50% of the fee as previously agreed with AC Milan.

© Imago

Stoke 'leading Celtic' in race for Crystal Palace attacker

One year senior to Bournemouth's Jimenez, Crystal Palace wide man Jesurun Rak-Sakyi spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rizespor in Turkey.

The 23-year-old was relatively productive on a new stage, scoring four goals across 11 league appearances.

Rak-Sakyi has now been recalled back to Selhurst Park, and according to Football Insider, Championship side Stoke City are interested in the player.

The Potters are supposedly weighing up a formal approach for the attacker, who played in the second tier with Sheffield United last season.

It is understood that the Eagles are demanding a loan move with an £8m obligation to buy for any potential suitors.

As well as a promotion-chasing Stoke outfit, it is said that Scottish giants Celtic are long-term admirers of Rak-Sakyi.