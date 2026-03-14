Arsenal lineup vs. Everton confirmed as Kai Havertz starts in triple Mikel Arteta change

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 16:18 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 16:29

Arsenal and Everton have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League contest at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners welcome the Toffees to their North London home either side of two challenging Champions League last-16 tests against Bayer Leverkusen, who held Mikel Arteta's men to a 1-1 draw in Wednesday's first leg.

Arsenal have just three days to recover from today's game before hosting Die Werkself in Tuesday's second leg, and Mikel Arteta has made three changes to the side from the midweek stalemate in Germany.

The headline inclusion is undoubtedly Kai Havertz, who stole a draw for Arsenal at former club Leverkusen on Wednesday night, one that also saw the former Chelsea man emulate the infamous Nicklas Bendtner.

Havertz will lead the line in place of Viktor Gyokeres - who drops to the bench - while Noni Madueke, who won the spot kick at the BayArena, replaces Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side.

Bukayo Saka keeps his spot on the right despite an underwhelming display in the Champions League, and the only other Arsenal change comes at left-back, where Riccardo Calafiori comes in for Piero Hincapie.

Neither Leandro Trossard nor Martin Odegaard have recovered from injury in time to make the squad, and Christian Norgaard has also been omitted, but Max Dowman is among the substitutes once again.

Arsenal vs. Everton: No Jarrad Branthwaite or James Tarkowski for visitors

© Imago / Every Second Media

As for Everton, David Moyes has made just two alterations to the team that beat Burnley 2-0 in their last Premier League fixture, but they are two significant changes at the back.

Neither Jarrad Branthwaite nor James Tarkowski have been included in the visitors' squad, so Jake O'Brien and Michael Keane will pair up in central defence for the Toffees.

Keane is a straight swap for Branthwaite, while O'Brien has shifted into a central role from right-back, so James Garner will have the difficult task of keeping Noni Madueke quiet out wide; Seamus Coleman is back in the squad following a knock but is only on the bench.

With Garner forced into right-back duties, Tim Iroegbunam will join Idrissa Gueye in the Everton engine room, while Beto keeps his place at the tip of the attack over Thierno Barry.

Branthwaite was omitted from Everton's warm-weather training camp last week due to load management but was expected to be fit for Saturday, whereas Tarkowski is understood to have picked up an injury in training.

Arsenal can temporarily open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Everton, who in turn will rise above Brentford into the top seven with a shock win in North London.

Arsenal starting lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Madueke; Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman, Martinelli, Jesus, Gyokeres

Everton starting lineup: Pickford; Garner, O'Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, McNeil; Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl, Aznou, Armstrong