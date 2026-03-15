Premier League's 10 youngest scorers of all time after Arsenal's Max Dowman breaks 21-year-old record

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Mar 2026 16:55 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 17:08

On 14 March 2026, Arsenal's Max Dowman smashed the record as the youngest scorer in Premier League history when he scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over Everton.

The Toffees had pushed forward in search of a late equaliser and committed numbers to attack, leaving themselves exposed at the back.

Arsenal took advantage, allowing Dowman to race the length of the pitch and calmly finish into an empty net to seal the victory and make history.

The young Arsenal midfielder scored his first senior goal aged just 16 years and 73 days old, 197 days younger than James Vaughan who was the previous record holder.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the 10 youngest players to have ever scored in the Premier League.

10. Lewis Miley - 17 years, 229 days

© Imago

During a breakthrough campaign in the 2023-24 season, Lewis Miley emerged as one of the standout young talents at Newcastle United.

On a day when the Magpies beat Fulham 3-0 and Raul Jimenez was shown a red card, Miley's cool and composed finish earned him the right to make the top 10 of this list.

9. Federico Macheda - 17 years, 226 days

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Federico Macheda did not score many goals in a Manchester United shirt, in fact only finding the back of the net on four occasions, but his maiden strike against Aston Villa lives long in the memory.

With the title race finely poised and the match level at 2-2 against Aston Villa, the Italian forward produced a brilliant turn and finish from the edge of the box in stoppage time.

Macheda’s dramatic debut goal lifted Manchester United above Liverpool in the standings, with the Red Devils eventually going on to win the title

Aged just 17 years and 226 days, he ranks at number nine on the list.

8. Andy Turner - 17 years, 166 days

© Iconsport / ALLSTAR PICTURE LIBRARY, Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

Maybe the most unknown name on the list, Andy Turner's goal for Tottenham Hotspur in 1992 made him the youngest Premier League goalscorer for five years.

It was eventually beaten by Michael Owen but his goal against Everton made history for a short period of time.

7. Michael Owen - 17 years, 143 days

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Not only does Michael Owen come in at number five on this list, he also boats the record of the youngest scorer of a Premier League hat-trick and the only teenager to score four in one game.

Bursting on to the scene at just 17 years of age, the pacey forward bagged a goal on his Liverpool debut when his side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Wimbledon.

Owen would go on to win the 2001 Ballon d'Or and score 222 goals in 482 appearances across his club career.

6. Cesc Fabregas - 17 years, 113 days

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Cesc Fabregas had already scored for Arsenal in the EFL Cup before finding the back of the net for the Gunners in the Premier League.

The Spanish midfielder’s strike came in slightly fortunate fashion, with Gilberto Silva’s header ricocheting off Fabregas’s knee from close range before crossing the goal line.

Despite the nature of the 2004 strike against Blackburn Rovers, he comes in at number six.

5. Rio Ngumoha - 16 years, 361 days

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Heading into stoppage-time with the game finely poised at 2-2 against Newcastle United back in August last year, Liverpool were saved by their latest teenage sensation.

Rio Ngumoha found the back of the net in the 100th minute in stunning fashion to become the first 16-year-old since Wayne Rooney to score a Premier League winner.

The former Chelsea academy player is also the youngest player to start a match for Liverpool after playing from the off at 16 years and 135 days against Accrington Stanley.

4. Wayne Rooney - 16 years, 360 days

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Perhaps the most iconic goal on this list came when Wayne Rooney stunned Arsenal with a spectacular winner for Everton.

The teenager produced a sensational strike late in the game at Goodison Park to end Arsenal’s long unbeaten run and announce himself to the football world.

Rooney would go on to become a Manchester United legend and England’s record goalscorer for many years.

3. James Milner - 16 years, 356 days

© Imago / Geoff Martin

Popping up with a first Premier League goal at just 16 years of age, James Milner is still playing in the Premier League now at age 40.

Milner grabbed his first goal during a 2-1 comeback win over Sunderland in just his fifth league appearance.

The now Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has since broken the record for most Premier League appearances while playing 61 times for England.

2. James Vaughan - 16 years, 270 days

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James Vaughan finished his Everton career with just nine goals but first of those set a record that stood for almost 21 years.

Scoring against Crystal Palace at 16 years and 270 days old, the then-record setter found the back of the net just three minutes before full-time.

1. Max Dowman - 16 years, 73 days

© Imago / Action Plus

Already compared to some of the greatest players to have ever played the game, Max Dowman looks set to have a bright future.

Mikel Arteta turned to the teenager, who recently turned 16, in a bid to inject some energy to the game with his struggling to find a breakthrough against Everton.

Arsenal eventually broke the deadlock through a Viktor Gyokeres strike before a blistering counter-attack from an Everton corner allowed the Gunners to finish the game in style.

Jordan Pickford had joined the attack to help his side find a leveller and in doing so left an empty net for Dowman to finish in to.