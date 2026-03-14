Saturday's Premier League predictions and previews including Arsenal vs. Everton

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include leaders Arsenal at home to Everton, and Manchester City's intriguing trip to West Ham United.

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Running out of Premier League games to pull off the great escape, relegation-threatened Burnley play host to European hopefuls Bournemouth at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams settled for a point apiece in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium where a 1-1 draw was played out in December.

We say: Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth

Burnley must try and take the game to Bournemouth and pose a greater attacking threat if they wish to claim the three valuable points they need to boost their slim survival hopes.

However, the Cherries have looked stronger in recent weeks and they should have enough quality in the final third, with the likes of Evanilson, Rayan, Tavernier and possible Kroupi, to outscore their opponents at Turf Moor.

> Click here to read our full preview for Burnley vs. Bournemouth, including team news and predicted lineups

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Two Premier League teams hoping to climb back into the top half of the table square of at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, as Sunderland play host to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nothing could separate the Black Cats and the Seagulls in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium where they played out a goalless stalemate in December.

We say: Sunderland 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

There is little to separate these two mid-table teams who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Another low-scoring affair could be in store here, but we are backing Sunderland to return to winning ways on home soil and frustrate Brighton in front of goal.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sunderland vs. Brighton, including team news and predicted lineups

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Following Champions League disappointments of varying degrees, Chelsea welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday for their Premier League gameweek 30 clash, as they look to strengthen their prospects of returning to Europe’s elite competition next season.

Liam Rosenior’s side find themselves in a far more precarious position on the continent after Wednesday’s 5-2 capitulation in Paris, whereas Newcastle still retain a realistic chance of reaching the last eight despite conceding a late penalty to Barcelona at St James’ Park.

We say: Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle United

Chelsea have been free-scoring under Rosenior but vulnerable defensively, giving Newcastle a shot at a positive result on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the Blues’ greater desperation for maximum points, given their Champions League aspirations, and the visitors’ tendency to fade in games point to the Londoners winning the gameweek 30 encounter.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. Newcastle, including team news and predicted lineups

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Needing to right some wrongs after being served a dose of their own corner medicine in midweek, Arsenal host Everton in Saturday evening's Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men left it late to rescue a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in Wednesday's Champions League battle, while his former mentor David Moyes masterminded a 2-0 triumph over Burnley last time out in the top flight.

We say: Arsenal 1-0 Everton

While no Premier League team can match Arsenal's 24 dead-ball goals this season, Everton have let in just eight from penalties, corners or free kicks this season - the fewest of any side in the English top flight.

The stage is surely set for another low-scoring and potentially unwatchable affair involving Arsenal, but Arteta's men so often find ways to get over the line - especially at home - and we have faith in them to do so yet again.

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Everton, including team news and predicted lineups

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Fresh from their humbling Champions League loss in midweek, Manchester City turn their attention back to the Premier League title race when they face relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday night.

The Citizens picked up maximum points in the reverse fixture against the Hammers, winning 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium at the end of December.

We say: West Ham United 2-3 Manchester City

There is plenty at stake for both teams heading into this weekend’s fixture, and failure to collect maximum points could have damaging consequences.

The absence of Summerville is a blow for West Ham, but recent team performances suggest they are improving and still capable of troubling Man City’s vulnerable backline.

Nevertheless, we are backing Guardiola’s men to respond to their midweek disappointment and edge what could be an entertaining end-to-end contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for West Ham vs. Man City, including team news and predicted lineups