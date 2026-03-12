Preview: Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 16:58

Two Premier League teams hoping to climb back into the top half of the table square of at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, as Sunderland play host to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nothing could separate the Black Cats and the Seagulls in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium where they played out a goalless stalemate in December.

There are nine games remaining in the 2025-26 season for Sunderland and they are all in the Premier League after they suffered an “embarrassing” 1-0 away defeat to League One basement club Port Vale in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend.

The Black Cats have struggled to grind out positive results in recent weeks, but they did end a four-game winless run in the top flight (L1 L3) by beating Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road at the beginning of the month, courtesy of a second-half penalty from Habib Diarra.

Head coach Regis Le Bris is keen to see his side rediscover the ‘desire and fighting spirit’ that was lacking against Port Vale, as they endeavour to build on reaching the 40-point mark in the Premier League and mount a late push for the European positions.

Sitting 11th in the table and four points behind Brentford in seventh spot, Sunderland have scored just 10 Premier League goals in 2026 - only Aston Villa (nine) have scored fewer - while only Burnley (-9) and Tottenham (-11) have a worse goal difference this year than the Black Cats (-6).

Sunderland, who have lost their last two PL home matches having been unbeaten in their first 12 this campaign (W7 D5), will take comfort from the fact that they have won their last five home league meetings with Brighton and are unbeaten in nine against the Seagulls (W7 D2) since losing 2-1 back in April 1981.

Brighton were unable to follow up back-to-back wins over Brentford (2-0) and Nottingham Forest (2-1) with another victory, as they fell to a slender 1-0 home defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal a week last Wednesday.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler vented his frustration at the Gunners’ time-wasting tactics, insisting his Brighton side were the only team attempting to play football on the night. The Seagulls controlled 60% possession and fired more than three times as many shots on goal, yet they still had to settle their 10th Premier League loss of the season.

Goals have dried up in games involving Brighton, as they have neither scored nor conceded more than twice in any of their 15 Premier League fixtures since losing 4-3 to Aston Villa at the start of December. Indeed, the Seagulls have seen fewer goals in their games than any other team in this period (30 – 14 for, 16 against).

Brighton currently sit 14th in the top-flight standings, 11 points above the relegation zone and seven points behind seventh place, with a strong run of form heading down the home straight needed if they wish to keep their European qualification hopes alive.

The Seagulls, unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League encounters with promoted clubs (W5 D6), head into Saturday’s clash with Sunderland having won just one of their last eight league meetings with the Black Cats (D2 L5) - a 2-1 home victory in the Championship in February 2005.

Sunderland will be without Robin Roefs, Romaine Mundle (both hamstring), Nordi Mukiele (calf) Reinildo Mandava, Bertrand Traore (both knee) and Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) due to injury, while Brian Brobbey (groin) and Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Trai Hume and Noah Sadiki are both available to return from suspension; the former could start in defence alongside Daniel Ballard, who has had more touches in the opposition box than any other Black Cats player in the Premier League this season (64) – the only defender with more in the division this term is Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber (90).

Eliezer Mayenda is likely to get the nod to start up front, while Granit Xhaka, Sadiki and Diarra are all set to link arms in midfield as Enzo Le Fee, Nilson Angulo and Chemsdine Talbi battle for starts out wide.

As for Brighton, Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) remain out, while Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Lewis Dunk (knee) and Solly March (unspecified) are all doubts and will need assessing.

The potential absence of Mitoma would likely see Yankuba Minteh recalled to operate on the left flank; only Jeremy Doku (63) of Man City has made more ball carries into the penalty area than the Gambian in the Premier League this season (61).

Olivier Boscagli could parter Jan Paul van Hecke at centre-back if Dunk is not fit to feature, while Hurzeler will weigh up whether to start former Sunderland striker Danny Welbeck or Georginio Rutter up front.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Mayenda

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Ayari, Baleba; Gomez, Gross, Minteh; Welbeck

We say: Sunderland 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

There is little to separate these two mid-table teams who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Another low-scoring affair could be in store here, but we are backing Sunderland to return to winning ways on home soil and frustrate Brighton in front of goal.

