Brighton lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 16:58

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster remain long-term absentees with knee injuries, while captain Lewis Dunk (knee) and Solly March (unspecified) will both have issues assessed after missing the Seagulls’ 1-0 defeat to Arsenal just over a week ago.

Kaoru Mitoma was forced off with an ankle injury against the Gunners. The Japanese winger was sidelined for several weeks with the same problem earlier this season, but there is hope that he will not be facing a lengthy absence this time around.

Whether he is fit to feature on Saturday remains to be seen, though, so Yankuba Minteh could be recalled to operate on the left flank as Diego Gomez continues on the right, while former Sunderland striker Danny Welbeck battles with Georginio Rutter for a start up front.

Yasin Ayari is back fit and he, along with 40-year-old James Milner, will be pushing to earn a recall in midfield, though Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood and Pascal Gross are all strong contenders to retain their starting spots.

In the potential absence of Dunk, Olivier Boscagli could parter Jan Paul van Hecke at centre-back, while Maxim De Cuyper will look to replace either right-back Mats Wieffer or left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Ayari, Baleba; Gomez, Gross, Minteh; Welbeck

