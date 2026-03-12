Sunderland lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 16:58

Sunderland could be without up to eight players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Stadium of Light.

Head coach Regis Le Bris has confirmed that this game will come too soon for Robin Roefs (hamstring), Nordi Mukiele (calf) and Reinildo Mandava (knee), while Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (hamstring) and Bertrand Traore (knee) all remain sidelined with injuries.

Brian Brobbey and Dennis Cirkin missed Sunderland’s surprise 1-0 defeat to third-tier outfit Port Vale in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend due to respective groin and hamstring injuries, and both players will be assessed before facing the Seagulls.

Trai Hume and Noah Sadiki are both available for selection after serving suspensions against Port Vale, the former of whom could start alongside Daniel Ballard, Omar Alderete and either Luke O’Nien or Lutsharel Geertruida.

January signing Melker Ellborg will continue between the sticks in the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Roefs, while Sadiki and Granit Xhaka are set to be recalled to play alongside Habib Diarra in a three-man midfield.

Enzo Le Fee, who made his 50th Black Cats appearance last weekend, will likely start in the final third alongside Nilson Angulo or Chemsdine Talbi, with Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor battling for the centre-forward spot.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Ellborg; Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Mayenda

