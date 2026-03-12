Leeds United 'chasing' Crystal Palace, Everton for eight-goal Championship attacker this summer

By Carter White | 12 Mar 2026 13:40

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Millwall attacker Femi Azeez during the summer transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 success over Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

Azeez's Millwall side bowed out of the competition in January, conceding five goals at Turf Moor against Premier League Burnley.

Despite reaching the last eight of the FA Cup, Leeds' main focus remains on securing their Premier League status for another year.

Picking up just two points from their last four top-flight matches, the Whites are dropping towards relegation trouble.

Leeds in Azeez race with Palace, Everton?

According to TEAMtalk, a plethora of Premier League clubs are circling around the talents of Millwall man Azeez.

The report claims that Leeds are one of the top-flight outfits keen on securing the services of the 24-year-old.

However, it is understood that FA Cup holders Crystal Palace are currently leading the way for Azeez ahead of this summer.

Everton supposedly have an interest in the former Reading attacker, as well as Brighton & Hove Albion on the South Coast.

Oliver Glasner's Eagles are looking for improved options following the recent sales of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi to Premier League giants.

Azeez gunning for promotion

Since signing at The Den from Reading in 2024, Azeez has provided genuine attacking quality to a battle-hardened Millwall outfit.

The 24-year-old has taken his game to the next level in 2025-26, providing 14 goal contributions across 26 Championship appearances.

With Millwall sitting just a point behind second-placed Middlesbrough, there is still the distinct possibility of Azeez earning a Premier League spot with the Lions this season.