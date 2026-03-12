Preview: Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 12 Mar 2026 13:48

Millwall play host to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that could move the club into the top two in the Championship table.

At a time when the Lions are pushing for a first-ever promotion to the Premier League, Blackburn are struggling to remain outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Having never participated in the Premier League, Millwall and their squad could be forgiven for feeling the growing expectation at The Den.

However, Alex Neil's side have now won five of their last six Championship fixtures, their latest success coming by a 1-0 scoreline versus Derby County on Tuesday night.

With 22 points coming from nine matches, the Lions have moved to within one point of second-placed Middlesbrough, who they play at the Riverside Stadium on April 3.

In the short term, Neil will be focused on recording a 12th victory in 20 home fixtures this season. Their return of 36 points from 19 games is the third-best in the division.

Millwall have scored in their last 13 matches across all competitions, last failing to find the back of the net during a goalless draw at Southampton on New Year's Day.

As for Blackburn, Michael O'Neill is slowly realising the size of his task when it comes to keeping Blackburn in the Championship.

Just one point has been earned from their last four games, that being earned from a late leveller versus Portsmouth at Ewood Park on March 7.

Rovers have suffered defeats to Bristol City, Derby County and, most notably, relegation rivals Oxford United during that period.

Succumbing 1-0 at Oxford on Wednesday has left Blackburn just one point clear of the bottom three and two above 23rd-placed West Bromwich Albion.

While Blackburn have won six of their 18 Championship fixtures on their travels in 2025-26, they have lost five of their six most recent such matches.

Millwall Championship form:

W L W W W W

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

W W L L D L

Team News

Despite a change in formation only leading to a 1-0 win, Millwall boss Neil could stick with his 4-4-2 formation for this contest.

That would see Mihailo Ivanovic and Josh Coburn continue to lead the attack, with Macaulay Langstaff the player to miss out.

Although Alfie Doughty and Casper De Norre are expected to stay sidelined, Luke Cundle, Will Smallbone and Tom Watson are all options in midfield and on the flank if Neil chooses to make alterations.

Meanwhile, changes are inevitable for Blackburn, with Yuki Ohashi returning in attack expected to be among them.

After a month-long layoff, Todd Cantwell came through 17 minutes in midweek, putting himself in contention for a recall.

Andri Gudjohnsen has joined Sondre Tronstad in being ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Patterson; McNamara, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; Azeez, Bannan, Mitchell, Neghli; Ivanovic, Coburn

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Carter, McLoughlin, Cashin; Alebiosu, Gardner-Hickman, Forshaw, Neve; Morishita, Ohashi; Jorgensen

We say: Millwall 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

There may come a time when realisation sets in at Millwall and they start to contemplate possible promotion. However, we do not feel that it will occur in this game, the Lions having more than enough in the tank to see off Blackburn.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.