Preview: Hull City vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 05 Mar 2026 10:58

Hull City and Millwall square off on Saturday afternoon looking for the victory that will keep them in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Ahead of the showdown at the MKM Stadium, these two teams sit in fifth and four position in the Championship table.

Match preview

Tuesday's match at Ipswich Town had the potential to be decisive in Hull's bid for automatic promotion, the Tigers having a chance to move ahead of their opponents.

However, Sergej Jakirovic witnessed his team succumb to a 1-0 defeat at Portman Road, leaving them in fifth place in the standings.

All is not lost at this stage. Hull remain six points adrift of second-placed Middlesbrough and have multiple games against teams in the bottom half of the table still to play during the run-in.

Nevertheless, Jakirovic's short-term focus will be on ensuring that Hull maintain the seven-point advantage that they hold over seventh place.

As well as losing three of their last five games in the Championship, Hull have prevailed in just two of their last six games at the MKM Stadium.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Despite having just two more points than Hull, Millwall remain as strong contenders for a top-two spot, a consequence of their form since the middle of January.

Six wins and one draw have been earned from a nine-match period, with one of their two defeats coming at leaders Coventry City.

Although there was recent frustration in suffering a home defeat to Portsmouth, Alex Neil's team have responded with victories and clean sheets versus Birmingham City and Preston North End.

Success in the latter was the Lions' eighth away triumph in 17 such games. Conceding just 19 goals across those matches, Millwall boast the third-best defensive record on their travels.

Hull City Championship form:

D L L W W L

Hull City form (all competitions):

L L L W W L

Millwall Championship form:

D W W L W L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Hull are likely to be forced into at least two changes with Lewie Coyle having suffered an ankle injury against Ipswich and Matt Crooks receiving his 10th yellow card in the same game.

Who replaces the pair will be dependent on whether Jakirovic sticks with a 3-4-2-1 formation or reverts back to a 4-2-3-1.

Akin Famewo and John Lundstrom are favourites to replace the aforementioned duo, while Oli McBurnie could return ahead of Liam Millar or Joe Gelhardt.

While Will Smallbone may return to the substitutes' bench after a long-term hamstring injury, Millwall could line up unchanged for this match.

With Zak Sturge continuing to impress at left-back, Alfie Doughty may remain on the substitutes' bench.

Defender Tristan Crama is one caution away from a two-match ban.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Hughes, Egan, McNair; Drameh, Slater, Lundstram, Famewo; Gelhardt, Koumas; McBurnie

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; De Norre, Mitchell; Azeez, Langstaff, Neghli; Coburn

We say: Hull City 1-2 Millwall

Although Hull are returning to the MKM Stadium, we cannot ignore that Millwall have one of the best away records in the division. Despite plenty of nerves likely to be on show, the Lions could secure an early lead and defend it for three potentially-pivotal points.

