Liverpool receive unexpected Florian Wirtz injury boost as Arne Slot issues update for Wolves FA Cup clash

By Ben Knapton | 05 Mar 2026 09:43

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that Florian Wirtz could play a few minutes of tomorrow's FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the "best-case scenario".

The Germany international has missed each of the Reds' last three matches with the back injury he sustained in the warm-up to the 1-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Wirtz suggested that he would return for the visit of West Ham United to Anfield last weekend, but the 22-year-old was absent for that 5-2 win and also sat out the 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Liverpool make a swift return to action against the Old Gold in Friday's FA Cup fifth-round contest, but Slot had suggested that Wirtz would not return until next week's Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

However, speaking to reporters in Thursday's pre-game press conference, Slot delivered the unexpected news that Wirtz could be ready to make his comeback at Molineux on Friday evening.

Liverpool injury news: Arne Slot reveals "best-case" Florian Wirtz scenario

© Imago / Every Second Media

"He trained half on half yesterday with the team," Slot said. "He made the next step in his rehab, so let's see where he is today and if he could be available for a few minutes tomorrow in the best-case scenario."

The Liverpool head coach also confirmed that his side suffered no fresh injuries in Tuesday's demoralising defeat, adding: "I think they did, yeah," when asked if everyone else came through OK.

As a result, Liverpool could only be missing their four long-term absentees in Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak for their reunion with Rob Edwards's side, although the latter could return towards the end of the month.

The Premier League champions return to Molineux with memories of Tuesday's crushing loss still fresh in their minds, especially due to the manner of their defeat to the basement side, conceding an injury-time winner to Andre.

The Brazilian's deflected strike saw Liverpool break an unwanted Premier League goals record, but the importance of Wirtz's return cannot be underestimated.

How important is Florian Wirtz's return for Liverpool?

© Imago / Action Plus

Prior to delivering an injury update on Wirtz, Slot was also quizzed on his side's struggles to score from open play, having also set a new set-piece record in their win over West Ham at the weekend.

The Reds scored an unparalleled seven consecutive goals from corners in the top flight but struggled to fashion open-play chances against Forest and Wolves; Mohamed Salah struck against the latter thanks to a mistake.

However, Wirtz has produced the joint-most assists for Liverpool in all tournaments this season - eight, level with Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai - while ranking in the top 10% of Premier League playmakers for chances created and successful passes this season.

The German's relationship with Hugo Ekitike also blossomed before his injury, and his imminent return should make Liverpool at least somewhat of an open-play force to be reckoned with again.