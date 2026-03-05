Wolves vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Freddie Cotton | 05 Mar 2026 02:47

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Liverpool to Molineux for the second time in a four-day span as they face off in round five of the FA Cup on Friday evening.

The Reds' push for UEFA Champions League qualification took a huge dent when the sides met on Tuesday evening as they were beaten 2-1 by their hosts, courtesy of an Andre strike deep into added time.

With Chelsea winning on Wednesday evening, Arne Slot's men now sit sixth in the table, although only trail the Blues on goal difference, while Rob Edward's side remain at the foot of the division.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match between Wolves and Liverpool.

What time does Wolves vs. Liverpool kick off?

The match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Friday evening and is the first cup fixture being played this weekend.

Wolves booked their place in the fifth round with a 1-0 win away to Grimsby Town, while Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 at Anfield.

Where is Wolves vs. Liverpool being played?

The game will take place at Molineux, the home ground of Wolves, which has a capacity of 32,050.

Prior to their meeting earlier in the week, Liverpool had lost only one of their previous seven matches in all competitions at Molineux and were on a six-game winning streak against Wolves.

How to watch Wolves vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The game will be shown live in the UK on both BBC One and TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.45pm and 7pm respectively.

Fans in the USA will be able to access the game through ESPN, while those in Australia can view on Stan Sport.

Online streaming

Fans will be able to stream the clash through BBC iPlayer as well as either the Discovery+ app or website if they own the TNT Sports package on the platform.

As well as BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Merseyside, match commentary will also be available on the official websites of both clubs.

Highlights

During the game, any significant moments will be posted on both the Emirates FA Cup and Football on TNT Sports X accounts.

Shortly after the final whistle, highlights will be available on YouTube through both TNT Sports Football and Emirates FA Cup, alongside the official channels of each team.

What is at stake for Wolves and Liverpool?

The winner of Friday's tie will book their place in the quarter-final stage of the competition, with ties set to be played at the beginning of April.

With the hosts all but confirmed to be playing in the Championship next season, they will no doubt want to give a good account of themselves in the FA Cup, a competition that they last won in 1960.

For that reason, it is expected that Edwards will field a full strength side with hope that the performance on Tuesday night can be replicated once more.

Despite winning the competition in 2022, Liverpool have failed to progress past the quarter-final stage in any of the previous three campaigns and were shockingly knocked out by Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round last season.

While they are still in the Champions League, the FA Cup gives Liverpool a great chance of winning silverware in a campaign that would be considered disappointing by many at the club considering last season's success.