Preview: DC United vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

Playing their third match of a five-game MLS road trip, Inter Miami will seek consecutive away triumphs when they travel to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for a date with DC United on Saturday.

A 4-2 win over Orlando City last weekend lifted the reigning champions up to seventh in the Eastern Conference table, even on points with DC, who are sixth after a 1-0 defeat at Austin FC.

Match preview

It is still early days for Rene Weiler at DC United in 2026, but we have seen a relatively encouraging start for them this season, given what transpired in 2025.

In two regular-season outings this year, the Black and Red have only conceded once, which is a positive step forward after allowing the most goals in the Eastern Conference a year ago (66).

Their 1-0 win on matchday one ended an 11-game home winless run for them in this competition, as they blanked the Philadelphia Union.

On Saturday, they have a chance to claim consecutive regular-season home victories for the first time since April to May of 2023.

At the same time, this team could claim a second triumph in this competition in three games, which would be far earlier than in 2025, when they achieved win number two on matchday nine.

DC did not lose a regular-season home match against Florida-based clubs a year ago, drawing 1-1 against Orlando City and the Herons, respectively.

After a rough start to the 2026 campaign, losing 3-0 to Los Angeles FC, Inter Miami got back on track last week thanks to the club’s star captain.

The Herons have won two of their previous three regular-season away contests on the road, and this weekend could claim consecutive domestic road shutouts for the first time since April of last year.

Javier Mascherano has never lost an away match in this competition when his side have netted multiple goals, winning six consecutive games when doing so.

Inter Miami have yet to score an opening-half goal in the regular season this year after winning their final three such affairs before the playoffs in 2025.

Dating back to the previous campaign, they are unbeaten in four straight regular-season away games versus Eastern Conference opposition, with victories in those last two encounters.

Miami have points in five straight MLS meetings with DC, while going unbeaten in four consecutive away matches against them.

Team News

Lower-leg injuries may prevent Gabriel Segal and Aaron Herrera from featuring for DC United this weekend, while Bibi Hakim Karamoko is questionable due to illness.

We saw two new faces in their starting 11 last week as Jared Stroud and Hosei Kijima came in to replace Jackson Hopkins and Gabriel Pirani.

On the Miami side, Luis Suarez is doubtful with a lower leg injury, and Sergio Reguilon is likely to miss out because of a knee injury.

Lionel Messi’s brilliance propelled them to victory in Orlando, with the club’s skipper scoring a brace, while Telasco Segovia and Mateo Silvetti also netted in the win.

DC United possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Hefti, Rowles, Bartlett, Kurokawa; Stroud, Peltola, Servania, Peglow; Pirani, Baribo

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Mura, Falcon, Micael, Allen; De Paul, Bright; Allende, Messi, Segovia; Berterame

We say: DC United 1-4 Inter Miami

The season is still early, and DC could be in for a reality check against the reigning champions and Messi, with the latter likely to find the solutions to unlock a relatively untested backline.

