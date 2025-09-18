Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and DC United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Inter Miami have a realistic chance of securing top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference, making victory against DC United on Sunday, September 21, almost non-negotiable.

The visitors are already out of contention for a spot in the MLS Cup at the end of the regular season, but manager Rene Weiler will want to see what he is working with for next season.

Match preview

Inter Miami enjoyed a small dose of revenge during the week, after beating their Leagues Cup final opponents, Seattle Sounders, 3-1, which was not as heated as the final, but there was still a fair degree of entertainment on the goals front.

The Herons will be keen to retain the Supporters’ Shield, which they won in 2024 for the first time in their short history.

Eight points separate Miami from the current leaders, Philadelphia Union, but the Florida outfit have three games in hand, but it does not mean that the hosts can simply march on to take top spot because victories in this league are not a foregone conclusion, even though DC United are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

The hosts are unbeaten against the Black and Red across their last four head-to-heads, but have only won one of the previous four meetings at Chase Stadium (L2, D1).

However, if the hosts can win their remaining seven matches in the MLS regular season, they will secure the shield once again, which would be a huge achievement for head coach Javier Mascherano, especially after the former Barcelona midfielder took over the reins in January this year.

On the note of managerial changes, DC United parted ways with Troy Lesesne, who was in the role for 18 months until July this year, when academy manager Kevin Flanagan took over in a caretaker capacity and oversaw five games, all ending in defeat for the Black and Red.

It was then that Weiler was brought in from his Sporting Director post at Swiss Super League outfit Servette FC, a move that has proven positive for all parties so far, with the visitors yet to taste defeat after four games under Weiler’s leadership.

One win in that run of games does not inspire hope, while United's overall away record this season is poor, because they have only won three of their 15 road trips in the MLS this season.

With playoff qualification out of their reach, the players will head out solely for pride, and halting Inter’s march to the Supporters’ Shield will be a great achievement.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

DLWDLW

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

WDWLLW

DC United Major League Soccer form:

LLDDWD

DC United form (all competitions):

LLDDWD

Team News

Mascherano bemoaned the lack of depth in his squad after Miami’s midweek win, telling media, “We have many absences right now, and of course, I would love more resources and depth.”

The absentees that he is referring to include defender Tomas Aviles, who picked up a red card in their 3-0 defeat to Charlotte last weekend, but he should be back for this encounter.

Luis Suarez is a major miss for Inter, as the Uruguayan is still serving a three-match ban from the MLS for his role in the Leagues Cup final post-match brawl.

Fabrice Picault and David Ruiz are still battling hamstring strains and will not be available for this Sunday’s clash, while captain Lionel Messi has continued his excellent form, scoring the last time out, making it 19 goals from 20 MLS games this season.

The Black and Red will be without Canadian international defender, Lukas MacNaughton, who just got back from a knee injury, only to be on the receiving end of a straight red against Orlando last weekend.

United’s attacking options are also dented with long-term absentee Kristian Fletcher undergoing cruciate ligament surgery, while winger Randall Leal will likely sit out through injury, like he has done for the last four games.

Up top, Dominique Badji will not be available on the bench because he is nursing a hamstring strain, but the attacking responsibility should fall to the feet of club captain Christian Benteke, who is the leading goalscorer for the team with eight goals in MLS.

Attacking midfielder Jackson Hopkins could also be crucial for the visitors, after netting three goals in his last four league appearances, including in the return leg back in August.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Fray, Allen, Falcon, Alba; De Paul, Bright, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Allende

DC United possible starting lineup:

Barraza; Antley, Bartlett, Rowles, Schnegg; Hopkins, Servania, Peltola; Pirani, Benteke, Peglow

We say: Inter Miami 2-1 DC United

The home side’s win during the week should be enough to inspire them to victory here, despite dropping points to United in the reverse fixture.

The visitor’s poor form on the road is likely to continue, allowing Mascherano’s charges to secure three precious points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



