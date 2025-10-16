Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Atlanta United and DC United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The race to avoid the wooden spoon goes down to the wire when Atlanta United entertain DC United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 18.

Both teams have been through a horrible MLS season, and probably can not wait to see the back of it; however, someone must finish last in the Eastern Conference.

Match preview

Despite being a relatively new franchise in the league, Atlanta have hit the highs of winning the MLS Cup in their second season back in 2018.

Since then, it has been a constant slide down the conference each year, and fans would have hoped for better after their ninth-place finish last season.

Ronny Deila was the man tasked with doing that, after taking over from Rob Valentino, but he has failed dismally.

The Five Stripes have only managed six wins under his guidance in 36 games, five of those coming in the regular MLS season.

Atlanta lost 16 games all season, accumulating only 27 points before the final matchday, landing them in 14th place and in line to grab the wooden spoon.

One win in their previous 17 league fixtures in a row makes for sorry reading, but the only thing going for the hosts is that they get to face a team that has been far worse than them this season.

DC United will be rooted to the foot of the Eastern Conference if they do not leave Georgia with all three points, giving them the unenviable honour of taking home the wooden spoon.

Together with their hosts and Toronto FC, these teams registered the least amount of victories in the league this season, with just five wins.

The Black and Red lost 18 of their 33 regular-season matches and are far away from their first-place finish in 2014.

Rene Weiler became the head coach in the middle of July this year, and to be fair to him, has only overseen seven competitive fixtures since then.

A solitary victory for the visitors in recent weeks came under Weiler’s mentorship, but he has failed to inspire them out of the rut they are currently in.

DC United are on a run of three consecutive defeats, part of a run that includes that one triumph across a stretch of 18 games in all competitions.

The visitors have not had much success against these opponents as well, failing to register a single victory in their previous three attempts.

Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

WLDLLL

DC United Major League Soccer form:

DWDLLL

Team News

The home team will be without several players due to injury, including

William Reilly, Matthew Edwards (both hamstring), Ajani Fortune (foot) and Brooks Lennon (Achilles).

However, with the international break over, Deila will welcome the return of Stian Gregersen, Bartosz Slisz and club captain Miguel Almiron, among others.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan is retiring from football, so he may get some minutes, but perhaps towards the end of the final whistle.

The situation is slightly worse for the visitors, with goalkeeper Luis Barraza and midfielder Aaron Herrera both suspended for this fixture after receiving their marching orders the last time out in their 1-0 home defeat to Charlotte.

Kristian Fletcher is most certainly out with a knee injury, while Lucas Bartlett and Derek Dodson are doubtful.

The visiting attack will rely heavily on their designated signing and club captain, Christian Benteke, to drive them forward to hopefully snatch an unlikely three points.

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Hibbert; Hernandez, Gregersen, Gonzalez, Mihaj, Amador; Miranchuk, Slisz, Alzate; Almiron, Thiare

DC United possible starting lineup:

Farr; Antley, Bartlett, Rowles, Schnegg; Pirani, Servania, Hopkins; Stroud, Peglow, Benteke

We say: Atlanta United 2-2 DC United

Both sides have been in poor form, especially defensively, as they have collectively shipped 127 goals.

Three of the last five head-to-heads finished as a stalemate inside 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



