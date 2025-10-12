Lionel Messi creates MLS history with a brace in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atalanta United following his release from the Argentina squad.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi set a new MLS record in Saturday's commanding 4-0 win over Atlanta United at Chase Stadium.

Messi was named in Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad for two friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico for the current international window.

However, he watched the 1-0 win over Venezuela from the stands, before he was released to play in Inter Miami's penultimate match of the regular MLS season.

The 38-year-old took full advantage of the decision to return to his club side, netting a brace and providing an assist in a dominant 4-0 victory.

Messi opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a technically perfect strike, curling the ball around his man and past the helpless goalkeeper.



Messi creates MLS history with brace in Atlanta win

The Argentine played the long ball over the top for Jordi Alba to make it 2-0 in the opening stages of the second period, before Luis Suarez thumped home a volley from the edge of the box to effectively seal all three points.

There was still plenty of time for Messi to grab his second and Inter Miami's fourth, controlling Alba's long pass with his chest before driving the ball past Jayden Hibbert to create MLS history.

After previously tying the record, Messi has now become the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in nine matches in a regular season.

Messi scored braces in five consecutive MLS appearances from the end of May to the middle of July, while he also netted doubles against New York Red Bulls, DC United and New York City prior to his match-winning display against Atalanta.

As a result of Saturday's win, Javier Mascherano's side are sitting in third spot and level on points with second-placed FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference.



Messi takes lead in MLS Golden Boot race

The Inter Miami captain has also taken the outright lead in the MLS Golden Boot race, with the brace moving him onto 26 goals from 27 league appearances.

As a result, the Argentina international is now two goals better off than Los Angeles' Denis Bouanga, while he has scored three more than Nashville SC's Sam Surridge.

The Golden Boot will be awarded upon the completion of the regular season, so Messi will have one more chance to add to his tally when Inter Miami take on Nashville next weekend.

In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether Messi returns to the Argentina squad ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Puerto Rico, which will take place at Inter Miami's home stadium.