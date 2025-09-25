Lionel Messi equals Zlatan Ibrahimovic goalscoring record as Inter Miami clinch MLS playoff berth

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi equals a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goalscoring record in Wednesday's 4-0 win over New York City.

Lionel Messi equalled an MLS goalscoring record with a brace in Wednesday's 4-0 win over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

The Herons went into the break with a narrow lead after Baltasar Rodriguez slotted past Matt Freese from Messi's perfectly-weighted through ball.

Messi then got his name on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute, delicately lifting the ball over the NYCFC goalkeeper.

Luis Suarez added a third from the penalty spot, before Messi drove into the box and fired a right-foot shot into the bottom corner to round off a commanding 4-0 away win.

The victory moved Inter Miami up to third spot, and crucially, it secured their place in the MLS playoffs for a third consecutive season.



GOOOL! Definí como quieras Leoooo ?‍?? pic.twitter.com/q5A4QfXz5J

— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 25, 2025

Messi emulates Ibrahimovic feat

Messi also equalled a goalscoring record with his performance at Yankee Stadium, becoming the fourth player to score two or more goals in eight matches in a single MLS season.

The Argentine's former Barcelona teammate, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, also produced eight multi-goal games with Los Angeles Galaxy in 2025.

Mamadou Diallo achieved the feat in 2000 with Tampa Bay Mutiny, while Stern John became the first player to achieve eight multi-goal MLS matches in 1998 with Columbus Crew.

Having registered 37 goal contributions, Messi has also become the first player in MLS history to reach at least 35 goals and assists in back-to-back seasons.

Messi eyeing Golden Boot

Messi has now scored 24 goals in 23 MLS matches this season, including five strikes in his previous three appearances.

The Argentina international is now two goals clear at the top of the scoring charts, putting him in a strong position to clinch the Golden Boot.

Los Angeles FC's Denis Bouanga is in second spot with 22 goals, while Sam Surridge has netted 21 times for Nashville this term.

The Golden Boot is decided in the regular season, so Messi has five more matches to add to his tally, although there is a possibility he could be rested in the lead-up to the playoffs.

Javier Mascherano's side will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Canada for a meeting with Toronto.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info