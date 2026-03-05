Preview: Toulouse vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 05 Mar 2026 00:34 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 00:34

Days after their memorable Coupe de France quarter-final, Toulouse and Marseille square off again, this time in Ligue 1 action on Saturday at Stadium de Toulouse.

A 1-0 defeat at Rennes last weekend dropped Le Tefece down to 11th in the table, while Marseille remain fourth, coming back to defeat Lyon 3-2.

Match preview

In the south of France, Toulouse will hope an upset victory on penalties in the Coupe de France in midweek will signal a shift in momentum, translating into more wins domestically.

Carles Martinez’s side are winless in five successive Ligue 1 affairs, after beginning 2026 with triumphs in two of their first three league fixtures.

They are unbeaten in their last four home games played across all competitions, with only two goals conceded over that stretch.

A team that had been finding the back of the net with plenty of regularity in the 2025 portion of the season have scored a goal or fewer in their previous five matches played in this competition.

Toulouse have gone on to win their previous five competitive games in which they netted multiple times, losing only once in that scenario all season (6-3 at home to Paris Saint-Germain).

Les Violets are pointless domestically against Ligue 1 teams that are currently in the top four, conceding a combined nine goals in those two defeats versus Paris Saint-Germain (6-3) and Lens (3-0).

With another trophy no longer a possibility for Marseille this week, the sole focus between now and the end of the campaign will be on earning a Champions League berth.

Last week, they maintained their fourth-place standing and a spot in the qualifying portion of that tournament despite another slow start, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to earn a dramatic three points.

This team have conceded first in three of their last four matches in this competition, giving up the opener before the 10-minute mark against Brest and Lyon.

Habib Beye will be seeking his first Ligue 1 away victory since taking charge last month, while his side have failed to score in those previous two outings.

Marseille have not won a top-flight away contest in March since 2024, when they clobbered Clermont 5-1 at Stade Gabriel-Montpied.

Les Olympiens are unbeaten in eight consecutive competitive games at Toulouse, beating them 3-1 in this exact fixture a season ago.

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse form (all competitions):

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

Due to a leg issue, Abu Francis is doubtful for Toulouse again this weekend, as is Rasmus Nicolaisen, who is dealing with a sore thigh.

Frank Margi is expected to sit out of this one with a knee injury, while Rafik Messali and Alex Dominguez could both be sidelined because of ankle problems.

At Marseille, Amine Gouiri has a knock, Quinten Timber is questionable with a shoulder strain and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is eligible to return from suspension.

Igor Paixao initially levelled their match with Olympique Lyonnais last week, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the latter stages to give them maximum points.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Sidibe, Cresswell, McKenzie; Kamanzi, Vossah, Casseres, Methalie; Russell-Rowe, Gboho; Emersonn

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Weah, Aguerd, Pavard, Medina; Nwaneri, Nadir; Greenwood, Traore, Paixao; Aubameyang

We say: Toulouse 2-1 Marseille

Marseille may be a little shell-shocked from their recent away form and their exit from the Coupe de France, which could spell good news for Toulouse, who are desperate to get back into the win column in Ligue 1.

