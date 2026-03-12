Preview: Burnley vs Bournemouth - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 19:00

Running out of Premier League games to pull off the great escape, relegation-threatened Burnley play host to European hopefuls Bournemouth at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams settled for a point apiece in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium where a 1-1 draw was played out in December.

Match preview

Burnley remain in danger of suffering their third Premier League relegation in five seasons following a miserable run of just one win in 20 games (D6 L13) dating back to the beginning of November, picking up fewer points (nine) than any other team in the division.

Coming from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park has been the main high point of 2026 for Scott Parker’s side, while positives were also taken from respectable score draws with Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, but relegation is looming for the Clarets.

In a campaign that "might be seen as a failure" in Parker’s view, Burnley are under immense pressure to pick up points - ideally wins - if they wish to preserve their top-flight status. With nine games remaining, they sit 19th in the table and nine points adrift of both 18th-placed West Ham United and 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, facing the latter in mid-April.

Burnley are without a win in their last 10 Premier League home matches (D3 L7) since beating Leeds United 2-0 in October. In their league history, the Clarets have never endured an 11-game winless run on home soil in a single season.

They head into Saturday’s game with Bournemouth without a win in their last three top-flight encounters with the Cherries (D1 L2), having previously won six of their first eight meetings (L2). Burnley’s last league win over Bournemouth was a 3-0 home success in February 2020.

Across the last 10 Premier League games, only Man United (21), Arsenal (19), Man City (19) and Chelsea (18) have accumulated more points than Bournemouth (17), who have posted four wins, five draws and just one defeat in that time.

Since beating Everton 2-1 away from home on February 10, the Cherries have drawn each of their last three league games against West Ham United, Sunderland and Brentford, playing out a goalless stalemate at home to the latter a week last Tuesday.

No team has drawn more games in the Premier League this season than Andoni Iraola’s side (13). They have drawn three of those matches against promoted clubs, as well as losing one, making them one of just three top-flight sides without a win against these teams so far, along with Leeds (D1 L2) and Wolves (L3).

Bournemouth, who last registered four consecutive league draws between April and August 2000 (five), currently sit ninth in the Premier League table and just four points behind seventh-placed Brentford with nine games left to play, so a late push for the European spots is certainly on the cards.

The Cherries’ record away against Saturday’s opponents Burnley leaves a lot to be desired, though, as they have won just two of their 15 league games at Turf Moor (D6 L7). Having said that, those two victories have come across their last four visits, including a 2-0 success last time out in March 2024.

Team News

Burnley will be without Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni (both knee), Connor Roberts, Axel Tuanzebe (both Achilles) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) due to injury, and Saturday’s game is also set to come too soon for Mike Tresor (ankle) and Armando Broja (unspecified), who have begun light training.

Zian Flemming (calf) and Marcus Edwards (knock) have also trained and will be assessed ahead of kickoff. The former is the Clarets’ joint-top scorer this season with seven goals - along with ex-Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony - and has netted in his previous two PL appearances.

Parker is unlikely to make too many changes to his lineup, with centre-back trio Maxime Esteve, Joe Worrall and Bashir Humphreys, as well as midfielders Florentino Luis, Lesley Ugochukwu and Hannibal Mejbri, all in contention to retain their starting spots.

As for Bournemouth, Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Lewis Cook (hamstring) and Julio Soler (unspecified) all remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injury

Eli Junior Kroupi, Amine Adli and David Brooks will all be pushing to start in the final third. The former may get the nod to replace Ryan Christie, but the latter two may find it difficult to displace January signing Rayan and Marcus Tavernier out wide.

The Cherries have kept three clean sheets in their last six league games, conceding only three goals, so few will be surprised to see Alex Jimenez, James Hill, Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert all start again in the back four.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Hannibal, Pires; Anthony, Foster

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

We say: Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth

Burnley must try and take the game to Bournemouth and pose a greater attacking threat if they wish to claim the three valuable points they need to boost their slim survival hopes.

However, the Cherries have looked stronger in recent weeks and they should have enough quality in the final third, with the likes of Evanilson, Rayan, Tavernier and possible Kroupi, to outscore their opponents at Turf Moor.

