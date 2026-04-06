Man City already have 19-year-old Bernardo Silva replacement as two transfer 'contenders' emerge

By Ben Knapton | 06 Apr 2026 13:05

Barcelona and Juventus have reportedly emerged as two of the leading contenders to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, now confirmed to be leaving the Etihad this summer.

The Portugal international had been flirting with the prospect of an exit for a few seasons, but he is now guaranteed to be departing as a free agent when his contract expires in June.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed the news in a recent press conference, revealing that Silva only has a matter of weeks left in a sky blue shirt and expressed his wish for a "good farewell" for the midfielder.

Silva will turn 32 this summer and is therefore already in the second half of his career, but the Portuguese playmaker could still be offered the chance to continue competing at the top European level.

According to Sky Sports News, Barcelona and Juventus are both competing to sign Silva on a free this summer, having held a 'long-term admiration' for the ex-Monaco man.

Barcelona, Juventus hold 'long-term admiration' for Man City's Bernardo Silva

© Iconsport / SPI

Barca have continually sought out high-profile free transfers amid their financial woes in recent times, while Juve could sign Silva as a replacement for Khephren Thuram, linked with a move to Liverpool, Manchester United or Newcastle United.

However, La Blaugrana and the Bianconeri are expected to face stiff competition for the 31-year-old, who is also expected to receive lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

The report adds that Silva is not believed to have made a final decision on his future, and he will likely focus on the end of the season with Pep Guardiola's side before finalising his next career move.

Silva will depart the Etihad as a Citizens legend, having won 18 major honours since joining Man City from Monaco in 2017, including one Champions League and six Premier League crowns.

The Portugal international has registered 76 goals and 77 assists in 450 games for Guardiola's side in all tournaments and was promoted to captain last summer following the exits of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker.

Why Man City do not need to sign direct Bernardo Silva replacement

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Still a stalwart of the Man City XI in his ninth season at the club, Silva has started 26 Premier League games and seven Champions League matches for the Sky Blues in 2025-26, coming up with three goals and five assists.

The 31-year-old has also demonstrated his versatility by operating in wide and central positions, but the Citizens are well-covered in the event of his inevitable departure.

Silva's exit would lead to more opportunities for Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders, as well as Sverre Nypan, the 19-year-old Norwegian midfield starlet currently excelling for the Under-21s.

Nypan did not make the grade with Middlesbrough during his Riverside loan spell, but he has managed three goals and one assist in seven Premier League 2 games in 2026 and may be ready for the step-up come next season.