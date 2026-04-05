Real Madrid 'confident' of signing Rodri as Man City stance revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Apr 2026 21:36

Real Madrid are reportedly growing increasingly confident of signing Rodri from Manchester City in the summer transfer window. Rodri joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has since developed into one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League. The Spaniard reached his peak during the 2023-24 campaign, when he was widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and was rewarded with the Ballon d'Or in 2024. However, the midfielder has struggled to recapture that level since returning from a serious ACL injury that sidelined him for much of the 2024-25 season. Although Rodri has made 18 league appearances this season, he is still regaining full match sharpness and has yet to hit top form.

Real Madrid confident of signing Rodri?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Los Blancos are reportedly planning a midfield overhaul and view Rodri as an ideal successor to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

According to a report from TeamTalk, the Spanish giants are keen to complete a deal before the World Cup finals and are optimistic about reaching an agreement.

They are also exploring additional midfield options to complement Rodri, with Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Vitinha all reportedly under consideration.

Will Rodri leave Manchester City?

© Imago

Rodri remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, and City have reportedly offered him a new deal in an effort to ward off interest from Madrid.

The midfielder has recently admitted that he has not ruled out a move to Real Madrid, despite his past ties with Atletico.

Pep Guardiola has also suggested he would not stand in Rodri’s way should he decide to leave, fuelling speculation that this could be his final season at City.

Meanwhile, City also face the prospect of losing Bernardo Silva, who is nearing the end of his contract and has been strongly linked with a move away.