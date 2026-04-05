Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Atletico Madrid: Raphinha, Marc Bernal, De Jong, Ronald Araujo latest

By Ben Sully | 05 Apr 2026 21:03 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 02:26

Barcelona will meet Atletico Madrid for the second time in four days, with the two sides set to face off in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Hansi Flick's charges came out on top in Saturday's league clash at the Metropolitano, where Robert Lewandowski scored a late winner to see off 10-man Atletico via a 1-0 scoreline.

The two clubs will now head to Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou home before they return to the Spanish capital for next week's second leg.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League meeting with Diego Simeone's side.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Osasuna)

Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury in Brazil's friendly against France on March 26. The attacker was subsequently ruled out for five weeks, meaning he will miss a number of crucial fixtures, including both legs of the Champions League quarter-final tie.

Ronald Araujo

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 8 (vs. Atletico)

Araujo was withdrawn in the 40th minute of Saturday's win after appearing to pick up a muscle issue. Subsequent medical tests have ruled out any serious injury, which means the Uruguayan should be available for selection.

Marc Bernal

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 14 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Bernal replaced Araujo in Saturday's league game, but was later forced off due to an ankle issue. The midfielder will miss Wednesday's fixture and is unlikely to make the derby clash against Espanyol, but there is hope he could return in time for the second leg.

Frenkie de Jong

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 8 (vs. Atletico)

A hamstring issue has forced De Jong from featuring in Barcelona's last eight matches. The Dutchman is now in a race against time to prove his fitness in time for the quarter-final first leg.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is continuing to work on his rehabilitation after sustaining a serious knee injury in training in December. The Denmark international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, will be out for at least another month

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona do not have any players suspended for the first leg.