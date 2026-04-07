Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League first leg

By Ellis Stevens | 07 Apr 2026 16:05

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid clash at the Camp Nou on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Wednesday's meeting will mark their second straight clash, after Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in La Liga at the weekend.

What time does Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid kick off?

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid kicks off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday, while it is a 9pm kick off for locals.

Where is Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid being played?

Barcelona welcome Atletico Madrid to their home ground the Camp Nou, which can hold up to 99,787 fans.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The matchup between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Alternatively, the match will be streamed online on HBO Max (UK).

Highlights

Highlights will be posted during the game on the Football on TNT Sports X (formerly Twitter) account.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid?

Wednesday's meeting marks the fifth clash of the season between these two teams, having already faced each other twice in La Liga and twice in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Barcelona have claimed three wins in that time, although they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey 4-3 on aggregate after a disappointing 4-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid's home ground in the first leg.

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to escape the Camp Nou with a positive result before their home leg, where they will be looking to replicate that 4-0 triumph, although they did lose 2-1 at home in their La Liga meeting at the weekend.