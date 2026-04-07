Barcelona transfer news: Cash-strapped Barca eyeing £60m double sale - bargain hunt for Premier League?

By Axel Clody | 07 Apr 2026 15:31

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad in the next summer window, but will need to sell first. Deco already has two departures in mind.

For the upcoming window, Barcelona have already identified two top targets costing a combined £112m, Alessandro Bastoni at left-sided centre-back and Julian Alvarez as their striker. The Catalan club are determined to reinforce both positions and have made the pair their primary objectives.

The club also want to bring in a winger. Marcus Rashford remains an option, with Barcelona holding a £26m purchase option, alongside three younger and cheaper alternatives in Andreas Schjelderup, Jan Virgili and Victor Munoz.

Barcelona open the door to Torres and Casado exits

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

To fund those three priority signings, however, the financially constrained club will be required to raise funds through sales. According to Sport, Deco is considering the departures of Ferran Torres and Marc Casado, unsurprisingly, given both are rotation players rather than established starters.

In Torres' case, Barcelona have not offered the Spanish forward a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in June 2027. A departure next summer, with one year remaining on his contract, looks close to inevitable.

The former Manchester City man is also going through a lean spell, having not scored since 31st January. His exit would free up wage bill space and bring in a significant fee, with Torres valued at around £43m. No suitors have publicly declared their interest yet for this summer, though Newcastle and other English clubs have previously shown interest in the Spain international.

Casado's future also up in the air

© Imago / David Ramirez / ZUMA Press Wire

Marc Casado, who had already been linked with a departure in the January window, appears to suit all parties if he moves on. The Spanish midfielder has been unable to nail down a regular starting role in the Barcelona engine room and could command far more playing time elsewhere.

The 22-year-old, under contract until June 2028, attracted interest from Atletico Madrid in January and has recently been the subject of a significant offer from Saudi Arabia. The key question is whether Casado — valued at around £17m — will finally open the door to a transfer having consistently dismissed the prospect until now.