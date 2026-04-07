Preview: Cusco FC vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 07 Apr 2026 15:27

The 2026 Copa Libertadores begins for Flamengo in the most challenging manner possible: a trip to more than 3,400 metres above sea level, with a squad ravaged by injuries and facing a Cusco FC side that arrives at the group stage on the back of two consecutive victories.

Flamengo, the reigning champions and one of the favourites for the title, know they will face a dangerous opponent in the Peruvian highlands. For head coach Leonardo Jardim, the continental opener already presents itself as a significant test of squad management.

Match preview

Flamengo arrive in Cusco as the stronger side on paper, but with an injury list that reduces their margin for error. The team had gone two matches without a win in the Brasileirao before responding with a 3-1 victory over Santos. Sitting fourth with 17 points, the club face mounting pressure and must manage their Copa Libertadores campaign well from the very first game.

The recent win, though important, came at a cost. Midfielder Jorginho suffered a muscular injury to his left calf and is ruled out - a significant blow to the team's structure. His absence compounds other injury concerns and has a direct impact on the side's balance.

Despite their problems, Flamengo have already claimed the Campeonato Carioca and the Recopa Sudamericana titles in 2026. The team have won seven of their last ten matches and kept a clean sheet in six of them. However, without key players such as Jorginho and Erick Pulgar, that defensive solidity will be put to the test.

To minimise the effects of the thin air, the club have opted for a specialised logistics arrangement. The delegation will be staying at the JW Marriott El Convento Cusco, which features oxygen-pressurisation technology in the rooms, simulating an environment approximately 1,000 metres lower in altitude. Even so, their opponents know the conditions at the Estadio Inca Garcilaso de la Vega better than most and intend to make full use of that advantage.

Flamengo arrive at the 2026 Libertadores not only as the reigning champions but also as the most successful Brazilian club in the competition outright, with four titles. With 22 appearances and five finals contested, the club ranks among South America's giants alongside River Plate and Estudiantes, underscoring their status as a historically dominant force in the tournament.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Cusco FC, meanwhile, are in positive form. The Peruvian side ended a five-month barren run by stringing together two consecutive victories, including a win away from home in Arequipa - a result that demonstrates the team are not solely reliant on altitude to compete.

Founded 17 years ago, the club previously participated in the Libertadores under the name Real Garcilaso, reaching the quarter-finals on their debut. Now, facing the reigning champions, a full house is expected at the Estadio Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, making the task even more daunting for Flamengo.

Cusco's home record at altitude is the club's primary asset. In the 2025 Liga Peruana, the "Dorados" finished as runners-up, underpinned by an impressive home record - particularly in matches played under extreme conditions.

Competing at more than 3,400 metres above sea level represents a significant advantage. The thin air has a direct impact on the physical output of visiting sides, making it difficult to sustain intensity over 90 minutes.

This factor tends to be decisive in continental competition, as few South American clubs can fully adapt to such conditions. Consequently, even against technically superior opponents, Cusco find in altitude a meaningful competitive edge.

Cusco FC ALL Comps:

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Flamengo ALL Comps:

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Team News

© Imago

Miguel Rondelli resigned just days before the fixture, having accepted an offer from Melgar of Arequipa. Despite holding a contract until 2028 and having guided the club to the runners-up position in the 2025 Peruvian league, the Argentine departed on the eve of the biggest match in the institution's history. Uruguayan Alejandro Orfila, aged 49, has been announced as his replacement, with previous spells at clubs including Belgrano, Barracas Central and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

Orfila's debut was encouraging. Cusco scored two goals in the first four minutes against Melgar - through Gabriel Carabajal and Facundo Callejo - and won 3-1, showing rapid adaptation to the new manager. Callejo, the side's attacking reference point, has five goals to his name this season and boasts an excellent record when playing at altitude, while Ivan Colman is the team's chief orchestrator, responsible for organising play and supplying the attack.

Flamengo, meanwhile, will be without a lengthy list of players for the opener. In addition to Jorginho, four further players have been ruled out by the medical department: Pulgar (right shoulder dislocation), Everton Cebolinha (rib fracture), Alex Sandro (right thigh muscular injury) and Saul, who remains in the transitional phase of his recovery. The coaching staff are also monitoring Nicolas De la Cruz, who has previously reported discomfort in high-altitude matches and may be rested, which would leave midfield options severely limited.

On a positive note, Pedro is in excellent form and will serve as the team's primary attacking threat. Flamengo's top scorer in 2026, with seven goals in 13 matches, the centre-forward has equalled Gabigol's record as the club's all-time leading scorer in the 21st century, with 161 goals. Recently signed Lucas Paqueta is expected to take on a prominent midfield role and earn a starting berth, while also seeking to strengthen his case for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Cusco FC possible starting lineup:

Palacios; Alcantar, Lazo, Cuba; Colman, Baca; Carabajal, Manzaneda, Ortiz, Rodriguez; Callejo

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas; Araujo, Paqueta; Carrascal, Arrascaeta, Lino; Pedro

We say: Cusco FC 1-1 Flamengo

At 3,400 metres above sea level, football changes in character. Flamengo may well open the scoring in the early stages, when the difference in individual quality still asserts itself over the effects of the thin air. However, as the match progresses, physical fatigue tends to become a decisive factor - particularly in the second half.

Without Jorginho and Pulgar, the midfield pairing of Evertton Araujo and Paqueta will gradually lose intensity, opening spaces that Cusco know how to exploit. With high possession and a high defensive line designed to force errors, the "Dorados" have the ideal conditions to grow into the game precisely when Flamengo begin to feel the effects of the altitude.

Faced with a remodelled midfield and a hostile atmosphere driven by the home support, the outlook points to a closely contested encounter. A 1-1 draw emerges as a plausible outcome given what the match is likely to offer.