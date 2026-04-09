Thursday's Europa League predictions and previews including Porto vs. Nottingham Forest

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Europa League predictions include Porto's clash with Nottingham Forest, and Bologna's home fixture with Aston Villa.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Bundesliga club Freiburg will welcome La Liga outfit Celta Vigo to the Europa-Park Stadion for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg.

The side that prevails over the two legs will go on to face Braga or Real Betis in the semi-finals.

We say: Freiburg 2-2 Celta Vigo

Freiburg have won each of their previous nine European home games, but they are set to face a Celta side that have avoided defeat in each of their last eight competitive away matches.

With that in mind, we think the visitors will do enough to leave Germany with a draw to show for their efforts.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Porto welcome Nottingham Forest to the Estadio Do Dragao on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

The hosts defeated Stuttgart to progress to this round, while the visitors bested Midtjylland in their round of 16 tie.

We say: Porto 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest may have defeated Porto in their matchup earlier this season, but Thursday's hosts have gone on to enjoy a significantly stronger season and are in a much better place coming into this clash.

Furthermore, with the advantage of playing at their home ground this time around, Porto will be expected to claim the victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Porto vs. Nottingham Forest, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sportimage

Meeting for the third time in two seasons, Aston Villa and Bologna will convene at Stadio Dall’Ara for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday evening.

After losing twice in England, the Italian side are now aiming to extend a long streak without European defeat; meanwhile, Villa will seek an eighth straight win in UEFA’s second-tier tournament.

We say: Bologna 1-1 Aston Villa

Well-acquainted with their next opponents, Bologna have been unable to land a blow on Aston Villa across two recent meetings.

In Serie A, the hosts have earned 11 more points away from home than at the Dall'Ara, so Villa can at least leave Emilia-Romagna on level terms.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bologna vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups