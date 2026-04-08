Man Utd transfer news: Who is Red Devils target Shea Charles? Could the 22-year-old move to Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 18:47 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 18:50

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles during this summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old made the move to Southampton from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the Saints on 67 occasions, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Charles' future, with a number of Premier League clubs believed to be interested in his signature.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are among those being linked, while according to the Daily Mail, Man United have been scouting the midfielder this season.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions, who want to bring in two new midfielders in the upcoming market, could sign Charles for around £20m this summer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United 'considering move' for Southampton's Charles

Charles joined Manchester City's youth academy at the age of seven and made his first-team debut for the Citizens in May 2023, featuring against Brentford in the Premier League.

The midfielder moved to Southampton in July 2023, making 38 appearances in 2023-24, but he spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, featuring 44 times.

Charles won Wednesday's Player of the Year last season, and he then returned to Southampton, featuring on 29 occasions this season, scoring four times and registering two assists.

The 6ft 2in midfielder has two goals and two assists in 25 Championship appearances this term, while he came off the bench to score the winner against Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on April 4.

Southampton knock Arsenal out the FA Cup after a late 2-1 victory.



Shea Charles with the winner to send Saints into the semi-finals.? pic.twitter.com/f2u0mkqaXr — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 4, 2026

Charles has excelled for Southampton this season

Charles is primarily a defensive midfielder but is also capable of contributing in an attacking sense, and Southampton could lose him this summer even if they secure promotion to the top flight.

The midfielder is also a 33-time Northern Ireland international, scoring once.

Rangers are also believed to be keen on Charles, but the Scottish outfit will struggle to afford him due to the interest from the Premier League.

Man United are set to sell Manuel Ugarte this summer, while Casemiro is leaving on a free transfer at the end of his contract, so Charles could be a very smart signing to boost the Red Devils squad.