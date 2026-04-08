Manchester United news: Paul Scholes names eight United players who should leave — and backs triple midfield swoop

By Axel Clody | 08 Apr 2026 09:01

Manchester United have enjoyed a significant turnaround since Michael Carrick's arrival as interim manager, with the Red Devils climbing back into the upper reaches of the Premier League table. Despite that revival, club legend Paul Scholes believes a substantial squad rebuild is still required this summer.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes was asked for his verdict on the current United squad ahead of next season and did not hold back, naming eight players he believes should leave the club this summer, including Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, whose contract expires in June and who has already confirmed his departure.

Scholes' eight-man exit list

© Iconsport / PA Images

Starting with the defensive positions, Scholes identified five players he would sell: Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui. On the club captain, Scholes was generous in his praise but clear in his conclusion.

"Look, I think he's been really good and he's brought himself back from the dead really. I think he's been sensational with what he's done — I'm so, so pleased for him — but I'm thinking about a Manchester United team you want to win the league and the Champions League, and that's where United should be aiming," he said. Notably, Maguire has since signed a new one-year contract extension keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2027.

In the midfield and attack, Scholes named Casemiro, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee as players he would move on. On the Brazilian's departure, Scholes acknowledged the midfielder has performed well this season but cited his age — 34 — and the need for renewal. Zirkzee has already been linked with other clubs and may well leave Manchester this summer.

Beyond Scholes' eight names, other departures are also expected, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund are all currently on loan at Barcelona, Aston Villa and Napoli respectively, and are likely to either have their purchase options activated or be sold to other clubs, as appears most probable in Sancho's case.

Scholes backs Fernandes — and calls for midfield investment

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Moving away from his exit list, Scholes was full of praise for captain Bruno Fernandes, highlighting both his performances — 16 assists and eight league goals — and his leadership role alongside interim boss Carrick.

Fellow United legend Nicky Butt, meanwhile, warned of the need to present Fernandes with strong sporting ambitions, given the Portuguese midfielder's profile and the interest he attracts from Europe's elite.

On that front, both Scholes and Butt discussed the importance of strengthening the midfield and cited three players currently being linked with United for the next window: Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, Sandro Tonali of Newcastle and Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest. Scholes was enthusiastic about the possibilities. "You'd like to see all three of them. You'd take them as a midfield, or at least two of the three," he said optimistically.