Newcastle transfer news: Magpies eye cut-price Manchester City star and Real Madrid prospect to revamp ageing defence

By Axel Clody | 08 Apr 2026 07:43

Newcastle United are planning a defensive overhaul in the next summer transfer window, with a Manchester City full-back and a Real Madrid youngster among their targets.

Currently 12th in the Premier League following a season that has fallen well short of expectations, the Magpies are already planning for next campaign. According to The Chronicle, the club intend to rebuild a defence that has underperformed throughout the season.

The primary objective is to bring down the average age of the defensive unit, which currently includes Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Emil Krafth — all of whom are in their thirties. Trippier is set to leave the club, while Tino Livramento is attracting interest from Manchester City.

Rico Lewis a target as City full-back eyes more regular football

© Iconsport / SPI

Newcastle will need to recruit one or two right-backs to address those departures. According to The Chronicle, the club are tracking Rico Lewis. The 21-year-old has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter at Manchester City and is understood to be available for transfer this summer. TEAMtalk reports that he would be open to a new challenge in order to secure more consistent playing time.

Capable of operating at left-back and in midfield as well as his preferred right-back role, Lewis is valued at around £34m and has also attracted interest from Sunderland. Further suitors are expected to emerge before the window opens.

Real Madrid gem Aguado also in Newcastle's sights

© Imago / Action Plus

In central defence, The Chronicle reports that Newcastle are also keeping tabs on Diego Aguado. The 19-year-old, who can also play as a left-back, is currently with Real Madrid's reserve side and could be allowed to leave the Bernabeu this summer to further his development, having made just two appearances at senior level.

According to AS, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Parma are also interested in the young defender ahead of the summer window.