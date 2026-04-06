Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta's team must pay 'huge' fee for Premier League defender amid Man City competition

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Apr 2026 01:55

Arsenal will have to pay a significant fee for Lewis Hall if they are to sign him from Newcastle United, the latest report has claimed.

Mikel Arteta will be licking his wounds following his side's 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup against Southampton on Saturday, with his side's hopes of winning a treble quashed.

The Gunners have now conceded four goals in their last two games, as many as they had in their prior seven matches, and their defensive lapses in recent weeks have been uncharacteristic.

Arteta's team lead the way in the Premier League thanks to a strong defensive foundation, and the head coach could look to strengthen at the back further in the summer if his players continue to falter.

Football Insider claim that Newcastle would only accept a large sum for left-back Lewis Hall, but Arsenal will face competition from the likes of Manchester City for his signature.

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Lewis Hall assessed: Why do Arsenal want Newcastle defender?

Arteta has primarily used Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori at left-back this season, but both are arguably more comfortable operating as centre-backs.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is better on the ball than the prior two, but the Gunners boss has rarely trusted him this season, with the head coach seemingly concerned about his defensive level.

LEWIS HALL 2025-26 PL Appearances: 24 Goals: 1 Assists: 1 Duel Win %: 57%

Hall is competent at both ends of the pitch, with his average of 68.3 touches per 90 more than Hincapie (52) and Calafiori (45.9).

The 21-year-old Newcastle star has averaged 1.9 tackles per 90 in the Premier League this term, whereas Lewis-Skelly has averaged just 0.3 per 90.

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Can Mikel Arteta beat Pep Guardiola to Lewis Hall?

Arsenal have now challenged for the league title for four consecutive seasons, and Hall would almost certainly consistently challenge for honours at the Emirates.

Though Man City also regularly compete for trophies, the threat of serious sanctions due to alleged breaches of financial rules looms over the club.

If Hall was hesitant about joining Arsenal, perhaps he would be convinced if they managed to get over the line in the title race this campaign, though a potential City transfer ban may take the Citizens out of the race for his signature.