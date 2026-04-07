Preview: Mirassol vs Lanus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Apr 2026 17:12

Few clubs have embarked on their continental debut under circumstances as contrasting as Mirassol. Sitting bottom of the Brasileirão with just six points from ten matches and coming into this clash on the back of five consecutive defeats, the Lions from São Paulo state now step into the most significant moment in their history as they host Lanus at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia - the Maião - in the opening round of Group G in the Copa Libertadores.

The challenge could hardly be greater. Lanús arrive in Brazil as reigning continental champions, having won the Copa Sudamericana 2025 by defeating Atletico Mineiro on penalties, before lifting the Recopa Sudamericana 2026 with an extra-time victory over Flamengo at the Maracana. Under Mauricio Pellegrino, they travel with momentum and confidence, unbeaten in their last six matches against Brazilian opposition.

Match preview

Mirassol’s presence in the Libertadores is already one of the standout stories in Brazilian football in 2026. Founded in 1925, the club had never previously competed in a continental tournament until they secured qualification with a remarkable fourth-place finish in the 2025 Brasileirão, outperforming sides with far greater resources. That campaign, led by Rafael Guanaes, propelled the Lions onto the South American stage and raised expectations of a historic season.

The reality of 2026, however, has been far more challenging. Mirassol have endured a poor start in the Brasileirão, registering one win, three draws and six defeats from ten matches, leaving them bottom of the table with just six points. Their only victory came on the opening day, a 2–1 win over Vasco da Gama, and they have since gone 11 matches without a win across all competitions.

What offers some encouragement is their home form. While the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia may lack the stature of South America’s iconic venues, it provides an intense and intimate atmosphere that can unsettle visiting sides. In the league, Mirassol have drawn three of their four home matches, suggesting they are more competitive on familiar ground.

Within the squad, Tiquinho Soares remains the main attacking threat, although he has yet to hit top form for his new club. Alesson and Negueba provide width, while Reinaldo, returning from suspension, adds experience and quality on the left flank.

For Mirassol, the opening fixture carries significant importance. In a group that also includes LDU Quito and Always Ready, picking up points at home could prove crucial in their bid to progress.

More than individual quality, their Libertadores journey will demand resilience, composure and the ability to perform under pressure as they aim to compete at this new level.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

On the other side, Lanus arrive in São Paulo with the authority of a team riding a strong continental wave. Champions of the 2025 Sudamericana and the 2026 Recopa after defeating Flamengo, Mauricio Pellegrino’s side travel with confidence and a formidable recent record against Brazilian opposition.

That record underlines their strength. Across the Sudamericana and Recopa campaigns, Lanús faced Vasco da Gama, Fluminense, Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo in six matches, winning four and drawing two.

Domestically, Lanús sit sixth in Zone A of the Argentine league and continue to display a balanced approach, combining defensive organisation with an efficient attacking setup.

Although they suffered a defeat to Argentinos Juniors and were held to a draw by Platense in recent outings, their overall level of performance remains high.

They arrive well-prepared for a contest of this magnitude, with the experience and momentum to handle the pressures of continental competition.

Given their recent success and consistency, Lanús will approach this fixture as favourites, but they will also be aware that a motivated Mirassol side, backed by home support, could present a far tougher challenge than the table suggests.

Mirassol form (all competitions):

D L L L L L

Lanus form (all competitions):

L W W W L D

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Mirassol are expected to name a side largely similar to the one that faced Red Bull Bragantino in their last Brasileirão outing, although there could be a key change in the attacking line.

Negueba, who missed that fixture, has returned to contention and could reclaim a starting role, while Reinaldo remains available after rejoining the squad.

The expectation is that Mirassol will field a near full-strength lineup for what is set to be their historic continental debut.

The probable starting XI includes Walter in goal, with Igor Formiga, João Victor, Lucas Oliveira and Reinaldo forming the back line. In midfield, Yuri Lara, José Aldo and Shaylon are the most likely options, while Alesson, Negueba and Tiquinho Soares are expected to lead the attack, with Lucas Oliveira favoured over Willian Machado at centre-back.

On the other hand, Lanus arrive with a more settled setup and fewer selection concerns ahead of their trip to Brazil.

Dylan Aquino remains a key attacking outlet, while Mauricio Pellegrino is expected to stick with his trusted system, featuring Nahuel Losada in goal, Carlos Izquierdoz anchoring the defence, Marcelino Moreno in a creative role, and Rodrigo Castillo providing the main attacking threat.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Igor Formiga, João Victor, Lucas Oliveira, Reinaldo; Yuri Lara, José Aldo, Shaylon; Alesson, Negueba, Tiquinho Soares. Manager: Rafael Guanaes.

Lanus possible starting lineup:

Nahuel Losada; Nicolas Morgantini, Carlos Izquierdoz, Ronaldo De Jesus, Sasha Marcich; Agustin Medina, Agustin Cardozo; Eduardo Salvio, Marcelino Moreno, Dylan Aquino; Rodrigo Castillo. Manager: Mauricio Pellegrino.

We say: Mirassol 1-2 Lanus

The emotion of a historic Libertadores debut could provide Mirassol with an early surge of energy, and the atmosphere at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia should not be underestimated. However, their ongoing struggles in the Brasileirão - highlighted by five consecutive defeats and an 11-match winless run - underline the challenges facing a side still searching for consistency and identity.

In contrast, Lanus arrive as a team shaped by recent continental success. Under Mauricio Pellegrino, they possess the composure and quality to dictate proceedings and capitalise on key moments, as shown in their recent results against Brazilian opposition, with their experience likely to prove decisive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.