Preview: Vitoria vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Mar 2026 20:42

Barradao stadium will host the clash between Vitoria and visitors Mirassol in the seventh round of the Brasileiro on Sunday.

Vitoria are 13th with seven points and have only one win in their last five league matches, but opponents Mirassol are winless in their last five rounds of the competition and are 15th with six points.

Match preview

Vitoria have played 17 matches in 2026, though they only have a 35% success rate (six wins, six draws and five losses).

Leao da Barra managed to score 22 goals in those matches, but they concerningly also conceded 17 times, including 10 times in their six top-flight fixtures.

Vitoria's fortunes in 2026 in front of their own fans have been more positive given they have five wins, two stalemates and two defeats in nine home games, and they are undefeated in their last four in front of their supporters.

Boss Jair Ventura boasts the advantage of a game in hand on nine of the teams above his, and that extra matche could be vital given as little as four points separate them from seventh-placed Gremio.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

On the other hand, Mirassol's season is surprising considering they were the standout team of the 2025 season, finishing fourth despite having only earned promotion in the prior campaign.

Their placement secured the Sao Paulo outfit the opportunity to compete in the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history, and they know they will face LDU de Quito, Lanus and Always Ready in Group G of the tournament following Thursday's draw.

Leao Caipira have struggled considerably so far this term, with the club only claiming victory in three of their 14 games in 2026.

Coach Rafael Guanaes has also overseen five draws and six losses this year, and his side have scored 18 goals and conceded on 17 occasions.

The manager's side have also failed to triumph in their past three clashes away from home, and they have been defeated in two of their three most recent matches on the road.

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

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L

L

D

W

L

Vitoria form (all competitions):

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W

L

D

W

L

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

W

D

D

D

L

L

Mirassol form (all competitions):

L

D

L

D

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vitoria forward Marinho is still recovering from a thigh injury and remains unavailable, while striker Pedro Henrique is dealing with a broken arm.

Defender Edu Ribeiro has an Achilles tendon problem and midfielder Dudu has a back injury, with both ruled out of this weekend's clash.

Camutanga and Caca could play in central defence behind midfielders Gabriel Baralhas, Emmanuel Martinez and Caique Goncalves, while Erick is likely to start as a striker.

Mirassol full-back Reinaldo will return to the XI having served a suspension, though midfielder Aldo Filho will play no part on Sunday due to a suspension of his own.

Shaylon could come into the team in place of Filho, while centre-forward Renato Marques could be an option from the bench after recovering from an ankle issue.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Mendes, Camutanga, Caca, Ramon; Goncalves, Baralhas, Martinez; Matheuzinho, Erick, Kayzer

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Formiga, Victor, Machado, Reinaldo; Moura, Pires, Shaylon; Negueba, Alesson; Soares

We say: Vitoria 1-0 Mirassol

Vitoria's home Barradao has been a happy hunting ground for the hosts in 2026, whereas Mirassol have struggled on their travels.

With Vitoria strong at home, Mirassol could bow to their opponents' dominance at Barradao, though the lack of goals from both teams points towards a low-scoring game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.