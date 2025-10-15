Preview: Vitoria vs. Bahia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Brasileiro clash between Vitoria and Bahia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The typically heated Ba-Vi derby is set for its latest instalment on Thursday, when relegation-threatened Vitoria host Bahia in matchday 28’s Brasileiro clash at Estadio Manoel Barradas.

There have been five red cards in their previous two meetings across all competitions, while the infamous February 2018 encounter produced nine dismissals, and another intense contest is expected.

Match preview

Jair Ventura may preach calm heads on shoulders this week ahead of another Ba-Vi derby between these clubs from Salvador.

Vitoria need to retain their composure on Thursday, given their standing in the division after 27 games.

Placed 17th in the Brasileiro, they are three points off safety, having played one game more than 16th-placed Santos and Fortaleza, who are in 18th place, leading the latter by one point.

Given their rather shaky situation, Leao da Barra need a favourable result on Thursday to move level with Santos, though they will not leave the relegation zone even with maximum points, as they have won two fewer matches than the club in 16th place.

With all five of Leao da Barra’s wins coming on home soil, where they have been beaten in one of their previous five matches (two wins), the partisan support will encourage their side on as they strive to end a seven-game winless sequence against their fierce rivals.

The precedent may not favour Ventura's team, who have received the most red cards (six) in the league this season, a rather poor record to have, while losing three of their last five encounters with Bahia.

Rogerio Ceni's team enter Thursday night with two main objectives: defeating their fierce rivals to land a blow on their top-flight aspirations and improving their chances of featuring in next year's Copa Libertadores.

Tricolor head into the gameweek sixth in the table on 43 points, having played one fewer game than the clubs they aim to supplant — fourth-placed Mirassol have 46 and defending champions Botafogo in fifth have 43.

While Bahia's current position guarantees qualification for the Copa Libertadores second stage, the Greatest in the Northeast have no reason not to aim higher, as finishing fourth assures automatic involvement in the competition's group stage.

However, that short-term aim of rising to fourth faces an uphill task, considering a miserable away record — only outdoing eight clubs in the 20-team division — which has seen Ceni's team lose three of their last four since defeating Corinthians in mid-August.

Since that 2-1 victory, Bahia have conceded five in a 5-1 loss to Mirassol, three in the defeat to Vasco and two in their most recent fixture on the road at Botafogo.

As a result, extending their seven-match unbeaten streak in this 93-year-old derby may be far from straightforward.

Team News

Lucas Halter and Carlinhos were sent off in Vitoria's defeat by Vasco da Gama, ruling both players out of the match against Bahia.

Renzo Lopez and Ramon, who were both absent in the aforementioned defeat due to accumulating yellow cards, return to the squad after serving one-match suspensions.

While Camutanga was replaced late in the same game with an apparent injury, the issue seemed to be precautionary, indicating that the centre-back should be available for Thursday's match.

Although Renato Kayzer has not scored in seven league appearances since netting a brace in August's 2-2 draw with Juventude, his seven goals account for 29.2% of Vitoria's 24 goals, and he hopes to end his drought on Thursday.

Bahia welcome back Santiago Arias and Gabriel Xavier, following one-match bans for picking up multiple yellow cards, while Mateo Sanabria also returns after a suspension for two bookable offences against Botafogo.

However, Gilberto and top scorer Willian Jose will miss out after both being booked in the intense 1-0 victory over Flamengo in early October.

Having scored five goals and provided four assists, Jose's contribution to the team extends beyond just goals, and his absence deprives the away side of their key forward.

While Tricolor suffered no apparent injuries in the win over Flamengo, Ceni's team could be without as many as six players: Erick, Erick Pulga, Joao Paulo, Luciano Juba, Everton Ribeiro and Caio Alexandre are likely absentees.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Caceres, Neris, Camutanga, Ze Marcos, Ramon; Reick, Ronald, Baralhas, Cantalapiedra; Kayzer

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Ronaldo; Arias, Duarte, Rezende, Borduchi; Ribeiro, Acevedo, Lucas; Ademir, Souza, Sanabria

We say: Vitoria 1-1 Bahia

A safe bet might be expecting another sending-off in this rivalry, considering the last two matches and Vitoria’s six red cards this season.

While Bahia are favoured to extend their unbeaten streak in this fixture to eight, the spoils may be shared in a draw, with Ceni’s team likely to avoid losing a fourth away game in five.

Anthony Brown

