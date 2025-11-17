Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Brasileiro clash between Palmeiras and Vitoria, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking to get back into the Brasileiro Serie A title race, Palmeiras welcome relegation-threatened Vitoria to Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Alviverde dropped down to second following a 1-0 defeat at Santos, while Vitoria are in the final relegation spot, collecting a 0-0 draw versus Botafogo in their previous match.

Match preview

Unfortunately Palmeiras have picked a bad time to hit a rough patch, losing their last two league fixtures as the league title is no longer in their hands.

On Wednesday, they could fall further behind Flamengo for first with a defeat, while they could equal their longest losing run in the competition from 2023 (four games) should they end the match pointless.

Only three points separate them from the league leaders, but Flamengo have a goal difference of +48 with Palmeiras at +29, meaning the latter likely need either more points or wins to overtake them.

Abel Ferreira’s men play their last two league games of the season at home this week, and his side have points in 12 straight Serie A affairs at Allianz Parque, winning in 10 of those instances.

Throughout the campaign, this team have conceded a goal or fewer in all but two of their domestic affairs on home soil, while picking up eight clean sheets.

Verdao have won eight of their previous nine meetings at home against Vitoria, netting multiple goals in six of those seven triumphs in Sao Paulo.

Heading into the final stretch of the league season, Vitoria have given themselves a chance to escape relegation with two fine defensive performances before the international break.

Jair Ventura’s team have posted back-to-back clean sheets in the top-flight and could stretch their unbeaten run to three matches in the league on Wednesday.

With five matchdays remaining, they are just a point below Santos in the race to remain in the top-flight beyond this season, though the latter hold the first two tiebreakers at the moment with more wins and a better goal difference.

The Salvador-based club will be seeking just their second domestic triumph away from home this year on Wednesday, with Rubro-negro losing six of their previous seven league games as the visitors.

Defensively, this side have had a rough time away from home, with 32 of their 47 goals allowed in this competition occurring outside Barradao.

Leao da Barra are unbeaten in their previous two meetings with Palmeiras, winning this exact fixture last season 2-0 and ending an eight-match losing run against them on the road as a result.

Team News

A finger injury is likely to keep Weverton out of the Palmerias fold on Wednesday, while Lucas Evangelista has a sore hamstring, Paulinho is dealing with a shin problem and Figueiredo is recovering from a cruciate ligament issue.

There were only five players who maintained their place in the starting 11 on matchday 33, including Carlos Miguel, Murilo, Khellven, Anibal Moreno and Felipe Anderson.

Vitoria could be missing Raul Caceres, who has a thigh problem, Lucas Willian Assis Arcanjo is dealing with a sore knee, Claudinho has a muscle issue, Fabricio is doubtful with a hamstring strain and Fintelman will be questionable because of a hip flexor.

Meanwhile, a knock is expected to keep Ruben Ismael away from the action on Wednesday, and Jamerson is out as he has an inner ankle ligament tear.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Fuchs, Murilo, Benedetti; Khellven, Moreno, Mauricio, Jefte; Veiga, Anderson; Rodrigues

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Couto; Halter, Neris, Ze Marcos; Erick, Oliveira, Ronald, Braga; Osvaldo, Cantalapiedra; Lopez

We say: Palmeiras 1-0 Vitoria

It is nearing desperation time for these two sides for different reasons, but Ferreira’s resourcefulness and adaptability, we believe, will enable Palmeiras to squeak out a victory.

