Chelsea and Manchester United receive a boost in their quest to sign Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque, who opens up on his European return "dream".

Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque has admitted it would be a "dream" to return to European football despite struggling in his time at Barcelona.

Roque earned a big move to Barcelona in January 2024 after scoring 28 goals in 81 competitive matches for Athletico Paranaense.

Unfortunately for Roque, he struggled to force his way into the Barcelona side and mustered just two goals in 16 games before he joined Real Betis on loan for the first half of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 20-year-old spent around six months with Betis before Barcelona sold him to Palmeiras for £22m in February.

The move back to Brazil has helped Roque to rediscover his best form, having netted 20 goals in 52 matches across all competitions.

Vitor Roque makes "dream" admission amid Chelsea, Man Utd links

Roque's performances have led to a call-up to Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the current international window, while they have also caught the attention of at least two big Premier League clubs.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both been mentioned as potential suitors for a player who has a contract until June 2029.

Given their interest, Chelsea and Man United will be pleased to hear that Roque still has aspirations of forging a strong reputation in European football.

Roque told reporters: “It’s also a dream to return to Europe, to adapt, God willing, I’ll continue doing my job at Palmeiras, because that’s my goal today, and in the future I’ll return to Europe.”

Vitor Roque looking to follow in teammate's footsteps

The striker is taking inspiration from former Real Betis winger and current Brazil teammate, Luiz Henrique, who returned to Brazil to win the league title and Copa Libertadores in 2024 before making the move back to Europe with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

"I went to Europe very early," Roque said. "I learned a lot and I think the same way. Returning to Brazilian football is not a step backward.

"Sometimes you have to take a step back to take two steps forward. Luiz Henrique is a real example. He came back to win titles, and I hope to win some too."

Like Henrique, Roque also has the chance to win trophies in his first season back in Brazil, with Palmeiras battling for the league title and set to face Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores final later this month.

Roque's future is likely to draw significant speculation in January, but he will have to seek assurances about playing time before he commits to a European club, especially as he needs to play regularly to earn a spot in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad.