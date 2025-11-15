An Arsenal star speaks out regarding a possible exit from the club amid growing rumours that they could leave Mikel Arteta's side in the near future.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has revealed that he intends to return to boyhood club Palmeiras, but added that he does not feel in a position to leave the Emirates after the team supported him during his injury absence.

The Gunners look set to finally win the Premier League title given champions Liverpool are eight points behind, while they boast a four-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City

If Mikel Arteta can get Arsenal over the line, he will be able to thank his improved squad depth, especially as the team have managed to get by despite stars such as Kai Havertz and Jesus having not played a single minute of football in 2025-26.

The latter has not featured for the team since January due to a cruciate ligament injury, but he has been filmed in full training and is anticipated to make his return in either December or January.

Jesus has been linked with a move away in the winter, but the Brazilian has quashed rumours that he will return to Palmeiras as he feels he owes his loyalty to Arsenal, telling outlet Revista Placar: "Coming back from such a complex surgery, it doesn't make sense for me to leave Arsenal now.

"I've never had contact with another club, and my desire, as I say, is to return to Palmeiras, and Palmeiras' desire is for me to return to Palmeiras. When I feel it's time to return to Palmeiras, I'll decide that with Arsenal.

"But we're talking about a player who's been out for nine months and is now fighting to get back into the team, and there are journalists who are talking without any basis whatsoever."

The 28-year-old has less than two years remaining on his contract, so a decision will have to be made about whether to allow him to leave for free sooner rather than later.

Have Arsenal outgrown the need for Gabriel Jesus?

When Jesus left Manchester City and signed for the Londoners in the summer of 2022, he helped transform the team's attack, completing a deadly trio that also featured Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

The Brazilian is at his best when linking play with other teammates, and his ability to retain the ball in tight spaces was key for the side, but the Premier League has become increasingly physical.

Other strikers such as Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres are able to compete against aggressive centre-backs, whereas Jesus prefers to drop away from defenders.

The 28-year-old could still be a valuable player in Arteta's squad, but he is unlikely to be given many minutes in the Premier League.

Do Arsenal have enough attacking quality to win the Premier League title?

Arsenal are in an excellent position from which to win the title this season, and they will be bolstered by the return of stars such as Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke after the international break.

All three will boost the Gunners' ability to create chances, and if the club can reduce their reliance on set pieces, then it is difficult to see anybody preventing them from finishing first.

Arteta's side have scored 10 of their 20 league goals from set pieces so far, and while their efficiency from dead-ball situations should be praised, they could risk dropping points without improvements in the final third.