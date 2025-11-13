Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is told whether he should keep or sell striker Gabriel Jesus during the January transfer window as he closes in on a return from an ACL injury.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been told whether he should keep or sell striker Gabriel Jesus during the January transfer window as the forward closes in on a return from an ACL injury.

The former Manchester City and Palmeiras forward has been filmed in full training as he enters the last stages of his rehabilitation from the devastating cruciate ligament rupture, which he sustained in January's FA Cup third-round loss to Manchester United.

Jesus will likely take part in some Under-21s matches before the Christmas period, ahead of an expected return to senior action in either late December or early January, by which point Arsenal could still be competing on four fronts.

The Brazil international will enter the last 18 months of his contract when January rolls around, and his fitness issues coupled with the presence of Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz means that an extension is unlikely without a magnificent renaissance.

However, Gunners journalist Charles Watts has exclusively told Sports Mole that Arsenal should not give any thought to selling Jesus in January, as his potentially "invaluable" on-field qualities will outweigh a nominal fee accrued in the winter.

'What good would selling Gabriel Jesus do Arsenal?'

“If Arsenal can get him back to anywhere near his best, what a massive boost he could be to the squad for the second half of the season," Watts said. "It was great to see him looking happy training with the squad. He's going to be the last of the lot, because Arsenal have to be very careful with him. This is a big moment in his recovery.

“You don't want to take any chances, risk any re-injury. It’s going to be very, very carefully managed out. I imagine he'll play a couple of games for the Under-21s, build up some minutes before getting back into the first team. But if you can get him fit, what an addition. Can play centrally, on the left, on the right, brilliant against a low block. That's a hell of an option.

“He's the only player in the squad who's won the Premier League, which could be absolutely invaluable experience. He's a leader. I've seen people say, get rid of him in January - you can't rely on him, try and get some money from him - I just don't get that thought process at all. The summer, fine. But what good is £10m, £15m going to do to in January? Nothing.

“They're not going to reinvest it, I don't see any way they bring in another forward if they let Gabriel Jesus go. The accountants might be happy, but what would you rather - £10m, £15m sitting in the bank or one great game for Gabriel Jesus that could potentially win you the title? For me, it's an absolute no-no when it comes to Gabriel Jesus going in January.

“Get him fit, use him, he could be absolutely invaluable in the final months of the season.”

Everton were rumoured to be looking at Jesus as a potential attacking option for the second half of the season, as David Moyes seeks alternatives to the goal-shy Thierno Barry and Beto, but Arteta and co are expected to resist offers for the South American.

What does the future hold for Gabriel Jesus?

Few Gooners should forget Jesus's unforeseen purple patch last winter, when the 28-year-old scored five goals in two games against Crystal Palace alone, before also finding the net against Brentford on New Year's Day.

The striker's serious injury came at the cruellest time for a player who was showcasing his best attributes again, attributes that he demonstrated even after undergoing two previous knee operations since joining Arsenal in 2022.

Jesus at his best offers chaos, unpredictability and ruthless finishing to the Arsenal frontline, but he is already the second-highest earner in the squad on £265,000 a week - only behind Havertz's £280,000 - and extending his deal would be a massive gamble due to his fitness woes.

As a result, a parting of the ways between Arsenal and Jesus next summer appears likely, and he has already been urged to return to one of his former clubs.

