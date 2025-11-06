Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta receives a major fitness boost heading into the international break, as the Gunners share a video of an injured striker back in full training.

The Premier League leaders conquered Slavia Prague 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek without the services of eight players, including big-money signing Viktor Gyokeres due to the Swede's recent muscular injury.

Gyokeres joined fellow centre-forward's Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus on the Arsenal sidelines, leaving Arteta without a single senior number nine in Prague, where teenager Andre Harriman-Annous was the only recognised option in that slot.

The 17-year-old was benched in favour of Mikel Merino, though, and after the Spain international repaid Arteta's faith in him with a second-half brace, he is also expected to start up front against Sunderland this weekend.

However, Arteta is hopeful of having a handful of injured players back straight after the international break, in time for the first North London derby of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on November 23.

Gabriel Jesus returns to full Arsenal training after ACL injury



Back in the mix ?? Great to see you out there again, Gabby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TNG9FVx6BD

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 6, 2025

Jesus's recovery from a devastating ACL injury is expected to take a little while longer, but the 28-year-old has now cleared a major hurdle in his recovery, rejoining the team for full training this week.

Arsenal shared a video on their social media channels of Jesus being put through practice drills with the rest of the squad, almost exactly 10 months on since he ruptured his ACL in January's FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

The former Manchester City striker is expected to be available to Arteta for the second half of the season, and a competitive comeback before the end of 2025 is not beyond the realm of possibility.

However, Jesus is still some weeks away from being cleared for a return to senior football, and the South American could very well build up his fitness with the Under-21s, just as Jurrien Timber did following his ACL tear in 2023-24.

Jesus's future is a topic of uncertainty, though, as he is only contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2027, and Palmeiras' president recently issued a plea to the striker to "come home" to his boyhood club.

When could Arsenal's other injured players return?

Even though Jesus is now training at near-maximum capacity, he may be the last cab off the rank in terms of Arsenal's injured players, many of whom should return to action before the end of the month.

Gyokeres is understood to have avoided a serious hamstring problem and might be back in time for the North London derby on November 23, although the striker still needs further tests on his muscular issue.

Martin Zubimendi picked up a small knock in last weekend's 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley too, but the Spain international was back in training before the Slavia win - which he was suspended for - and is expected to be fit for Sunderland on Saturday.

Martin Odegaard, Havertz and Noni Madueke are also making steady progress in their recoveries from knee injuries, and the trio have not been definitively ruled out of the derby with Spurs after the international period either.

However, there is still no firm update on the severity of Gabriel Martinelli's muscular injury, which Arteta may touch upon during his press conference on Friday.