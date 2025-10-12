A club president confirms their desire to sign an Arsenal attacker "soon", even though the player is currently on the mend from a knee injury.

The Gunners entered the international break at the top of the Premier League table courtesy of a record of five wins, one draw and one loss from their opening seven games, collecting 16 points in the process.

Mikel Arteta's men have so far adapted slightly better to their summer upheaval than the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, although Viktor Gyokeres is yet to set the world alight.

The Gerd Muller Trophy winner has only scored three goals in his first 10 games for the Gunners in all competitions, but due to injuries, he is Arteta's only recognised centre-forward at present.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are both working their way back from knee problems, and the latter's recovery could take almost a year as he recuperates from January's devastating ACL rupture.

Club president reveals desire to sign Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus

Arteta is hopeful of having Jesus back in action before Christmas, but the 28-year-old's Arsenal career is likely to be nearing its end, as he is only under contract at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

An exit before the current season ends is unlikely, but a return to Brazil has been strongly mooted for Jesus, who came through the Palmeiras youth network and scored 28 goals in 83 games for the club before joining Manchester City.

Now, Palmeiras club president Leila Pereira has publicly revealed her desire to bring Jesus back to his boyhood team, stating confidently that the striker would be "coming home" one day.

"Of course Gabriel Jesus. And I'll say more. Soon you're coming back home, Gabriel! One day you'll return," Pereira told journalist Paloma Tocci, as quoted by The Sporting News.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta allegedly explored the sale of Jesus over the summer, but the 28-year-old remained with the Gunners, whom he has registered 26 goals and 20 assists in 96 games for.

Could Gabriel Jesus still have a future at Arsenal?

On two occasions now, Jesus has been building up a head of steam at Arsenal, only to be set back by serious knee injuries.

The Brazilian excelled at the start of his debut season in 2022-23 before sustaining an issue at the World Cup, and two years later, he was scoring for fun against Crystal Palace in particular.

Few Gooners can forget the Jesus renaissance of late 2024 and early 2025, as the attacker netted six goals in four games - including five against Palace alone - before tearing his ACL in the FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

When Jesus is fully fit and firing, there are not many Arsenal attackers better at causing chaos and creating chances on their own, but whether he will get back to his best after such a severe injury remains to be seen.

A strong second half to the 2025-26 season could lead Arsenal to think again, but Arteta may find it too difficult to trust Jesus to stay fit, so a parting of the ways in 2026 is likely the best option for both parties.