Preview:Santos vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Brasileiro clash between Santos and Mirassol, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Relegation-threatened Santos will welcome high-flying Mirassol to Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Thursday morning as matchday 34 of the Brasileiro continues.

The hosts are fighting for survival, while the visitors are pushing to consolidate their place in the top four.

Match preview

It has been a difficult and deeply unsettling season for Santos, who sit 16th in the Brasileiro table - just one point above the relegation zone with 36 points.

Their campaign has been defined by inconsistency, with nine wins, nine draws and 15 defeats, scoring 34 goals and conceding 48.

However, there was a rare bright moment last weekend when Juan Pablo Vojvoda claimed his third win since taking charge in August, guiding Santos to a shock 1-0 victory over second-placed Palmeiras.

Substitute Benjamin Rollheiser delivered the decisive moment in the 91st minute, keeping Santos above the drop zone by the slimmest of margins.

Six of Santos’ nine league victories have come at home, and they will again rely on the Vila Belmiro crowd as they face a Mirassol side sitting much higher in the standings.

With just one win in their last six games and only five matches left this season, Santos must find consistency quickly if they are to avoid relegation as every point from here on is crucial.

Santos and Mirassol have produced decisive results in recent meetings, with none of their last three matches ending in a draw.

The hosts have come out on top in six of the previous ten encounters, with Mirassol winning twice and two ending level.

Mirassol, meanwhile, enter the contest in far stronger form, currently fourth in the table with 59 points from 16 wins, 11 draws and six defeats.

While a 12-point gap to leaders Flamengo means the title is almost out of reach, securing a top-four finish is now their main objective.

Rafael Guanaes’s side have scored 54 goals and conceded 33, showing a balanced profile throughout the season.

They come into this fixture off an impressive 2-1 win over Palmeiras, with Gabriel and Joao Victor on the scoresheet.

Facing a struggling Santos side away from home will still require focus, but the visitors should feel confident given their recent momentum.

Mirassol have scored seven goals in their last five matches and won four of their previous six, although they have managed only two clean sheets in that spell.

A victory here would strengthen their grip on the top four heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Santos Brasileiro form:

LDDWLW

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

WWWDLW







Team News

Neymar played the full 90 minutes in the win over Palmeiras, delivering an impressive performance as he continues his return to full fitness.

He should once again lead the line and remain the focal point of Santos’ attack.

Match-winner Rollheiser, who scored despite playing only two minutes after coming on last time out, may again start from the bench as an impact option.

In midfield, Willian Arao and Joao Schmidt are expected to anchor the centre of the pitch, while Alvaro Barreal and Guilherme provide width and support from the flanks.

For Mirassol, Guanaes is likely to stick with the same XI that defeated Palmeiras.

Gabriel, who netted his fifth goal of the season after just two minutes in that match, will hope to make another decisive contribution as the visitors chase a top-four finish.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Brazao; Vinicius, Ivaldo, Frias, Souza; Schmidt, Arao, Rafael; Barreal, Neymar; Guilherme

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Reinaldo, Jemmes, Victor, Ramon; Gabriel, Aldo, De Oliveira; Alesson, Renato, Negueba

We say: Santos 2-2 Mirassol

Santos’ home form and their morale-boosting win over Palmeiras should give them enough belief to compete, while Mirassol’s attacking rhythm and consistency make them difficult to contain.

With both sides carrying threats, a high-energy draw looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

