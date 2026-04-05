Preview: Mirassol vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 05 Apr 2026 04:23

Mirassol will be seeking to return to winning ways in the Brasileirao when they play host to Bragantino at the Campos Maia stadium on Sunday.

While the home side are without a win since the opening round, the Massa Bruta defeated Flamengo last time out and will be aiming to put together a fine run of form.

Match preview

Off the back of an impressive 2025 campaign, where they secured a first-ever qualification to the Copa Libertadores, Mirassol have struggled for results in the Brasileirao this season and currently find themselves going through a rough spell.

The Leao Caipira are in the relegation zone, having picked up just one win and three draws while scoring 10 goals and conceding 13 in their eight games so far to sit 19th in the league standings with just six points from a possible 24.

Mirassol head into Sunday’s tie on a run of seven consecutive matches without a win in the league, with their only victory coming in the season curtain-raiser when they edged out Vasco da Gama 2-1 on January 30.

This poor run of results saw the Sao Paulo outfit’s run of 22 straight home games without defeat in the league come to an end courtesy of a 1-0 loss against Coritiba on March 19, with their defensive woes underlining their struggles this season.

Rafael Guanaes’s men have conceded in each of their most recent 11 matches across all competitions, letting in a combined 18 goals since a 4-0 victory over Sao Bernardo on January 24.

As for Bragantino, they currently sit 11th in the Brasileirao standings with 11 points from nine matches, having picked up three wins and two draws while scoring nine goals and shipping 10 at the opposite end of the pitch.

While the numbers show Vagner Mancini’s men have blown hot and cold so far, they will look to build on last Friday’s victory over Flamengo when they take on Mirassol and strengthen their position in the league standings with a positive run of form.

Having failed to win their last six matches across all competitions, including three defeats in their previous three outings, goals from Isidro Pitta, Gabriel Girotto and Lucas Barbosa saw Bragantino cruise to a 3-0 home win over 10-man Flamengo last Friday.

The Massa Bruta will be backing themselves to continue from where they left off against Flamengo as they take on an opposing side whom they are unbeaten against in their last five meetings, claiming two wins and three draws since a 3-1 defeat in January 2022.

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

D

D

L

L

L

L

Mirassol form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

L

L

Bragantino Brasileiro form:

D

D

L

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Guanaes will not have problems selecting Mirassol’s lineup for Sunday’s clash, with only two confirmed absentees for the Sao Paulo outfit.

Negueba is currently suspended, after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Botafogo last time out, while left-back Igor Carius has been ruled out until mid-April through injury.

Bragantino, meanwhile, will be without several players down the spine of the team, with Vanderlan ruled out with an illness while Guzman Rodrigues is recuperating from a cruciate ligament injury.

They are joined on the club’s injury table by Fabricio and 27-year-old striker Fernando, while David Gomes will also play no part in Sunday’s tie due to a knee problem.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Formiga, Victor, Machado, Reinaldo; Moura, Filho; Alesson, Shaylon, Galeano; Soares

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Sant’Anna, Vinicius, Marques, Capixaba; Girotto, Fernandes; Herrera, Barbosa, Mosquera; Pitta

We say: Mirassol 2-1 Bragantino

Following last season’s heroics, Mirassol have shown they can compete in the big leagues and will be looking to quickly turn things around after a slow start to the campaign.

Guanaes’s men have made their home patch a tough ground for any visiting side and we fancy them to get the better of a Bragantino side, who have struggled for consistency this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.