Liverpool news: Major update on Arne Slot as Man City 'capitulation' makes Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tie key

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Apr 2026 23:48

Arne Slot's future could be decided by the results Liverpool achieve against Paris Saint-Germain, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds' disastrous season took another step backwards on Saturday, when they lost 4-0 against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Slot's side have now exited both domestic cup competitions, and they are 21 points behind Arsenal in the Premier League with seven games left to play, meaning their only hope of claiming silverware is the Champions League.

The Merseysiders will face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the first leg of their quarter-final clash, and few are predicting a positive outcome for the Reds.

Paul Joyce reports in The Times that the manager's future could depend on how Liverpool respond to their Man City humiliation against PSG.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

PSG vs. Liverpool: Can Arne Slot win Champions League quarter-final tie?

The first leg of Liverpool's clash with PSG will take place in France, and fans will remember that the Merseysiders managed to leave Parc des Princes with a 1-0 win in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in 2024-25.

However, Slot's side were only spared humiliation thanks to shot-stopper Alisson Becker, who produced one of the greatest ever goalkeeping performances in the Champions League.

LIVERPOOL VS. PSG RECORD Games: 6 Liverpool Wins: 3 Draws: 0 PSG Wins: 3

The second leg was far more even at Anfield despite the fact PSG eventually advanced on penalties, but Liverpool are not the same team as they were last season, and supporters are rightfully fearful of a damaging defeat on Wednesday.

Perhaps the Reds can experience some success if they defend deep and avoid leaving space for PSG to exploit, but having lost three, drawn one and won just one of their last five games, it is difficult to see Liverpool getting the better of Les Parisiens.

© Imago

Should FSG judge Slot on Champions League?

The future of Slot should not be determined by the outcome of his team's Champions League campaign, as any decision on his future should be made from a more holistic perspective.

PSG are arguably the best team in the world and would have been an enormously challenging opponent irrespective of the Reds' form.

Slot should instead be judged by his side's performance in games that they were expected to win, and by any honest measure, he has failed to deliver.