Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Catalan giants are reduced to 10 men in Champions League showdown

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 20:47 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 20:55

Barcelona have been reduced to 10 men in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid, with Pau Cubarsi sent off in the latter stages of the first period.

Initially, Cubarsi was handed a yellow card for a last-man challenge on Giuliano Simeone, but the referee then sent off the Spain international following intervention from VAR.

It went from bad to worse for Barcelona when Julian Alvarez scored the resulting free kick to send Atletico 1-0 ahead in the first leg of their last-eight clash, with that lead standing at the interval.

Barcelona are expected to make a change at the half-time break, with Ronald Araujo likely to be introduced in order to bolster the back-line for the second period.

Pau Cubarsí is sent off just before half-time after a lengthy VAR review ?



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Barcelona's Cubarsi sent off for last-man challenge on Simeone

Cubarsi's red card means that he will be suspended for the second leg between the two teams, which is due to take place in the Spanish capital next week.

Barcelona ended the first period with 11 attempts, four of which were on target, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Eric Garcia ended the first half alongside Gerard Martin in the middle of the Barcelona defence, with Jules Kounde at right-back and Alejandro Balde at left-back.

Barcelona could recover Frenkie de Jong for the second leg of the quarter-final, with the Netherlands international in the latter stages of his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Marc Bernal may also be back to further bolster the Barcelona squad, with Eric Garcia potentially featuring alongside Araujo or Martin in the middle of the defence next week.

Stop that, Julián Alvarez ?



A special free kick to put Atletico 1-0 up ?



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Cubarsi will miss Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Atletico through suspension

However, Barcelona are without Raphinha until at least the end of April with a thigh issue.

The Catalan outfit still have plenty of time to turn the tie around, with the second half at Camp Nou to come, while they have at least 90 minutes in Madrid next week to put it right.