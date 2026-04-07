Team News: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will welcome Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night.
The two teams locked horns in La Liga on Saturday, with Barcelona running out 2-1 winners, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of their European clash.
BARCELONA VS. ATLETICO MADRID
BARCELONA
Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Marc Bernal (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Lewandowski
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: Pablo Barrios (thigh)
Doubtful: Jan Oblak (hip), Marc Pubill (rib), Rodrigo Mendoza (ankle), Jose Gimenez (knock), Johnny Cardoso (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Koke, Baena; Simeone, Griezmann, Lookman; Alvarez