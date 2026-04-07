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Team News: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Barcelona will welcome Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The two teams locked horns in La Liga on Saturday, with Barcelona running out 2-1 winners, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of their European clash.

BARCELONA VS. ATLETICO MADRID

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Marc Bernal (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Lewandowski

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Pablo Barrios (thigh)

Doubtful: Jan Oblak (hip), Marc Pubill (rib), Rodrigo Mendoza (ankle), Jose Gimenez (knock), Johnny Cardoso (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Koke, Baena; Simeone, Griezmann, Lookman; Alvarez

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