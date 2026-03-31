Preview: Botafogo vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 31 Mar 2026 19:55

Reeling from a heavy defeat last time out, Botafogo host fellow strugglers Mirassol at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos on Wednesday in the ninth round of the 2026 Brasileiro Serie A, with both sides seeking a timely lift away from the relegation zone.

The Glorioso head into this contest following a 4-1 thrashing at Atletico Paranaense in Rodrigo Bellao's first outing as interim boss, while the Araraquense Highway Lion arrive after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Vitoria.

Match preview

The 2026 campaign has unfolded unevenly for Botafogo, who have alternated between promising spells and prolonged slumps, a pattern that has hindered progress in the broader picture.

A six-match losing streak between early and mid-February 2 brought elimination in the quarter-finals of the Campeonato Carioca, although a five-game unbeaten run soon followed and culminated in Copa Rio success after victory over Bangu in the final.

Momentum has again evaporated, with the Glorioso losing four of the last five matches (W1), a sequence that also featured elimination from the Copa Libertadores at the third qualifying round following defeat to Ecuador’s Barcelona Sporting Club.

That downturn prompted the dismissal of Martin Anselmi despite a 2-1 victory over Bragantino, and Bellao failed to build on that result as his side was overwhelmed at Atletico despite Edenilson’s 43rd-minute equaliser.

The defeat leaves Botafogo 17th in the Brasileirao Serie A standings and one point from safety after collecting six points from seven outings, with defensive frailties emerging as a decisive concern.

Having conceded 16 goals, the Glorioso hold the joint worst defensive record in the division, an issue the interim boss must address quickly in pursuit of a vital midweek success.

Also on six points, Mirassol sit directly beneath the hosts due to an inferior win tally, having claimed only one victory from seven Serie A matches this term (D3, L3).

That return marks a sharp drop from last season, when the Araraquense Highway Lion impressed in their maiden top-flight campaign and secured qualification for continental competition.

Loss of key personnel during the off-season appears to have disrupted cohesion, with replacements still searching for rhythm within Rafael Guanaes' setup.

Now winless in nine matches across all competitions, Mirassol also exited the Campeonato Paulista before the knockout phase, while their lone league success arrived on opening day in a 2-0 triumph over Vasco.

The visitors enter this clash on a three-match losing run, each defeat coming by a single goa, while failing to score in that stretch, including the setback against Vitoria decided by Baralhas' first-half effort.



Botafogo Brasileiro form:

L

L

L

L

W

L

Botafogo form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

W

L

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

D

D

D

L

L

L

Mirassol form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Botafogo remain without several first-team options, with Kaio Pantaleao, Marcal, Newton, Allan, and Chris Ramos all sidelined through injury.

Centre back Alexander Barboza will also be unavailable due to suspension following a third booking against Athletico Paranaense.

Bellao may retain much of the previous lineup, although Nahuel Ferraresi could slot into central defence, while Junior Santos and Lucas Villalba push for starting roles.

Mirassol also contend with absentees, as Igor Carius and Eduardo are ruled out through injury, while experienced left-back Reinaldo serves suspension after his third caution against Vitoria.

Victor Luis is therefore set to deputise on the left flank, with Gabriel Pires a candidate to bolster midfield as the visitors look to end their winless run.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Raul; Vitinho, Bastos, N Ferraresi, A Telles; Edenilson, C Medina; L Villalba, A Montoro, S Rodriguez; Junior Santos

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; I Formiga, Joao Victor, W Machado, Victor Luis; Neto Moura, J Aldo, G Pires; Negueba, Alesson; Tiquinho Soares

We say: Botafogo 2-2 Mirassol

With both sides struggling for consistency, hampered by absences, and positioned inside the drop zone, this contest carries the hallmarks of an open encounter.

Previous meetings have produced entertainment, including a 3-3 draw at the Niltao, and another goal-filled stalemate appears plausible given vulnerabilities at both ends.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.