Latest transfer news and rumours: Kostas Tsimikas to Nottingham Forest, Wolves receive Fer Lopez offer

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 08:45 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 08:52

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Serie A side Roma where he has struggled for regular game time, starting only seven of his 15 appearances in all competitions.

According to The Athletic, Forest are looking to bolster their options in the left-back department, after cutting short Oleksandr Zinchenko’s loan from Arsenal, and they could move for Tsimikas is they allow to let Cuiabano leave on loan or permanently this month.

Cuiabano was one of four players signed by Forest from Botafogo last summer - along with Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha and John Victor - but he is yet to make a single senior appearance for the club.

After joining Forest, the 22-year-old immediately returned to Botafogo on loan for the remainder of the Brazilian top-flight campaign, but he arrived back at the City Ground last month and the Tricky Trees are now said to be open to moving him on again.

Cuiabano is valued by Forest at £10m, but a loan move to one of Evangelos Marinakis’s sister clubs, either Greek giants Olympiacos or Portuguese side Rio Ave, is considered the most likely outcome.

© Imago / Focus Images

Celta Vigo submit formal offer for Wolves’ Lopez

Staying in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking to offload Fer Lopez on a temporary basis this month.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Old Gold from Celta Vigo for around £19m last summer, but the attacking midfielder has been limited to only two starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

It has previously been reported that Wolves have offered Lopez out to a number of Championship clubs, but a swift return to Celta Vigo could now be on the cards.

Sky Sports News claims that Celta Vigo have submitted a formal offer to loan Lopez from Wolves for the rest of the season, with the offer including a fee and covers all of the player’s salary.

Celta Vigo’s offer does not include an option to buy, though, with Wolves keen to see Lopez gain more minutes before integrating him back into their squad for next season.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Cvancara closing in on Celtic move

Over in Scotland, Celtic have reached an agreement with Borussia Monchengladbach to sign striker Tomas Cvancara, according to a report.

The Hoops have already brought in full-back Julian Araujo on loan from Bournemouth this month and they are now keen to strengthen their options in the final third with the arrival of 25-year-old Cvancara.

Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Celtic have agreed a loan deal for Cvancara that will see them cover his full salary until the end of the season, worth around €1m (£870,000).

Celtic’s agreement also includes an option to buy in the summer wort €8m (£7m), with the Czech striker said to be highly motivated to begin a new chapter with the Glaswegian giants.

Cvancara has scored just one goal in 11 Turkish Super Lig appearances on loan at Antalyaspor this season, and Celtic interim boss Martin O’Neill recently suggested that the striker is not the answer to his team's problems.

Asked whether he compares to former Celtic strikers John Hartson or Chris Sutton, O’Neill said: "No, he's not actually a target man, believe it or not. He's not one that you're just going to... he's quite quick and he's not really that.

"That's something I just want to say to you, that he's not the John Hartson type, or I suppose when Chris [Sutton] played alongside Henrik Larsson, but he's quick, he's agile and he wants to prove himself.

"But if you think that he's the immediate answer to any sort of problem we have, I'm not sure that I would really throw that sort of responsibility on him."

Celtic currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership table and will lock horns with leaders Hearts - six points clear at the summit - at Tynecastle on Sunday.