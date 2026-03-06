Brighton news: Fabian Hurzeler delighted as “ideal role model” signs new long-term contract

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Mar 2026 12:34

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced that Jack Hinshelwood has signed a new contract with the club until June 2029.

The 20-year-old joined the Seagulls’ academy at the age of eight and progressed through the club’s youth ranks before making his professional debut in May 2023.

Hinshelwood has since made a total of 70 first-team appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.

Football runs deep in the Hinshelwood family. Jack’s father, Adam, made 100 league appearances for Brighton during the Withdean era before later moving into coaching and management.

Jack is the fourth generation of his family to play professional football. His great-grandfather, Wally, represented Fulham, Chelsea, Reading and Bristol City, while Wally’s sons Paul and Martin both played for Crystal Palace, with the latter also going on to manage Brighton.

Martin’s son Danny - Jack’s uncle - also played for Brighton and Portsmouth, while Jack is now playing alongside his cousin, Harry Howell, in the Seagulls first team.

Brighton “leader” Hinshelwood commits future to Amex Stadium

He's one of our own... ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Y6hq6QIGZi — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 6, 2026

This season, Hinshelwood has started 11 of his 18 Premier League appearances for Brighton and has proven to be an invaluable versatile midfielder for head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

“I am delighted we have secured Jack’s future here,” Hurzeler told the club’s official website following confirmation of his new deal. “He has a very bright future ahead of him, and continues to grow and develop all the time.

“Jack is the ideal role model for our academy players and is a fantastic reflection of the hard work the academy staff have put in with him over his time here.

“After making his breakthrough at such a young age, he was already fully integrated into the first team when I arrived and he is growing into a leader in the dressing room.

“We are delighted he has signed this new longer contract with the club.”

Hinshelwood has decided to commit is future to Brighton after being the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window.

The youngster is now hoping to play an important role in Hurzeler’s side for the rest of the season, with Brighton sitting 14th in the Premier League table and seven points behind the European positions with nine games remaining.