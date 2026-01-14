Wolves transfer news: Fer Lopez future takes turn as 'decisions made' on two players

By Darren Plant | 14 Jan 2026 10:57

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made decisions over the futures of two of their in-demand players.

Despite a recent four-game unbeaten run in all competitions lifting the mood at Molineux, there are expected to be a number of incomings and outgoings before the end of the winter transfer window.

Wolves face decisions over whether to negotiate exits for players in January or the summer, aware of the differences that there could be with regards to funds they are able to recoup.

Emmanuel Agbadou and Fer Lopez are two players who have been heavily linked with a departure from Wolves in recent weeks.

In an extensive report in The Telegraph, it is suggested that Wolves chiefs have set out their preferred stances over the pair.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

How do Wolves see Agbadou, Lopez futures?

The report claims that Wolves have offered Lopez out to Championship clubs, despite the previous prospect of a return to Celta Vigo.

Lopez was signed from the La Liga outfit for £19m in the summer, but a lack of game time has led to claims that he could reunite with his former club on loan.

However, Wolves are seemingly interested in seeing how Lopez, with just 364 minutes under his belt in England, fares in the Championship if there is sufficient interest.

Meanwhile, Wolves allegedly have no interest in allowing Agbadou - who has admirers in Besiktas - leave on loan.

Less than 12 months ago, Wolves paid approximately £16.6m to sign the centre-back from Reims, and they will be looking for a similar fee to cash in on the Ivory Coast international over the coming weeks.

Furthermore, the report adds that French clubs continue to pursue a potential loan deal for Marshall Munetsi.

© Imago / News Images

Will Wolves rush to sign new players?

Wins over West Ham United and Shrewsbury Town, as well as draws against Manchester United and Everton, have ensured that Rob Edwards need not be in any rush to add to his squad.

A number of players have been vast improvements since his arrival and have brought into the way that he wants to play.

Nevertheless, if any player leaves Molineux, they will need to be replaced. The only example of that thus far is Pedro Lima returning from a loan stint with Porto to replace Ki-Jana Hoever, who has moved to Sheffield United.

With Newcastle United visiting Molineux on Sunday, it appears likely that no new signings will be made prior to that fixture.