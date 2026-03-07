Manchester City transfer news: Elliot Anderson 'twist' leads club to alternative midfield target ahead of summer window

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Mar 2026 23:37 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 23:37

Manchester City have identified Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha as an alternative to Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson due to the latter's hefty price tag, the latest report has claimed.

The Citizens advanced into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Newcastle United 3-1 despite making numerous changes to their starting XI.

Pep Guardiola will be grateful that his team came through the match unscathed, and he will also be thankful that he was able to rest midfielder Rodri given his history of injury problems in recent months.

The club have been consistently linked with fresh midfield additions, most notably Nottingham Forest's Anderson, but he could cost in the region of £100m.

Football Insider report that Dortmund's Nmecha is seen as a cheaper alternative to Anderson, though BVB are said to be reluctant to lose him.

© Iconsport / Gabor Baumgarten

Felix Nmecha assessed: Is Borussia Dortmund star right for Pep Guardiola?

Rodri has been Guardiola's primary option in deep midfield areas, with the Spaniard able to contribute significantly in and out of possession.

Felix has averaged 31.6 successful passes per 90 in the Bundesliga this season, but his average falls far short of the total the City star has averaged in the Premier League (64.8).

Nmecha has had a mixed season with Borussia Dortmund, as while his side are second in the Bundesliga, BVB were eliminated from the Champions League by Atalanta in the round of 16 playoffs.

The 25-year-old is strong without the ball, though his skillset with it will be tested far more in the Premier League, and it is not yet clear if he can play in a deep midfield role to an adequate level.

© Imago

City's midfield crisis: Why Man City could be set for a busy summer

While the club have been linked with a host of midfield additions, including Anderson and Nmecha, they will likely need at least two signings in the summer.

Bernardo Silva and Rodri have both been linked with exits at the end of the season, with the former out of contract at the end of 2025-26.

The two players have been among the finest midfielders in the division under Guardiola, and losing them would rob the squad of leadership, quality and experience.